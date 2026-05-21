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Victoria A. Rand's avatar
Victoria A. Rand
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"Every failure of government somehow becomes evidence that government was underfunded...The Leaking Bucket Wants a Bigger Hose" - ha-ha, you do have a way with words Mr. Arnell!

The REAL question though is: what can we do (other than open revolt!) to break the vicious cycle you describe?

To my mind, two changes are needed:

1) Severe, permanent and LEGISLATED limitations to the power of governments (e.g. governments cannot be involved in any business of any kind, be it selling cannabis or insurance, transporting oil and gas or providing any services the private sector provides; govts cannot increase taxes or introduce new taxes without a referendum; maybe wipe out all "regulations" to begin with - a law is a law, a "regulation" is a govt creation designed to circumvent law!), and

2) Politicos must answer with their PERSONAL WEALTH for any deficit they incur. This too has to be law. Once we bankrupt a couple of them - very publicly! - the rest will take notice.

Where I run into a problem is, how do we bring these much-needed changes about (once again, short of open revolt)?? Obviously, our current govts would not legislate themselves out of all this power and money!

Would love to know your thoughts on this.

(P.S. I apologize for the capitals - this platform does not allow for bolding!)

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