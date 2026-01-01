I just noticed something I didn’t expect to see this soon.

This Substack is about to cross 2,300 subscribers.

A year ago, there was essentially no audience here. No list. No built-in reach. Just an idea that some things needed to be said plainly, even if they weren’t popular.

What changed wasn’t luck or promotion. It was people reading, recognizing something they hadn’t seen articulated before, and choosing to pass it along.

That matters more than the number itself.

So I want to say thank you to everyone who reads, shares, challenges, subscribes, or supports this work in any way. None of this grows without trust, and trust isn’t automatic.

I don’t take that lightly.

More to come in 2026.

Best regards,

Chris