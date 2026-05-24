Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

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William Sherman's avatar
William Sherman
12h

Excellent essay!

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1 reply by Christopher Arnell
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Frenchy
7h

Excellent "inside baseball" analysis, this is why I subscribe. If it weren't for the abominable deterioration of our public school systems over the past 40 years, more people would be aware of this history and its implications on social order today. Thank you for sharing this, I wish you had a much wider audience. Furthermore, I wish we had an honest media that would tell the truth occasionally.

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