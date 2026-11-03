Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

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Christopher Arnell
20h

Have you voted yet?

We have two more years of work to do!

This election decides who controls Congress and who exercises power in your state and community. Don’t let the people you complain about make those decisions without you. Vote, then remind someone else to go.

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