Over the last year, this Substack has grown from an experiment into a real force. An Inconvenient Black Truth is approaching 100,000 views, and this publication has appeared on Substack’s Rising Bestsellers list in U.S. Politics.

The impact is real. The momentum is real. But the foundation behind it has not kept pace with the reach.

This work has been operating on the smallest possible margin. Monthly subscriptions keep the lights on, but they do not cover the cost of living, nor do they provide what is needed to build something durable — something that lasts beyond a single writer at a desk.

The vision for this project has always been larger: a structured nonprofit with three arms — educational, media, and activist — capable of producing research, reporting, investigations, outreach, and cultural work at a scale that matters.

That requires stability. It requires infrastructure. It requires seed capital. Without those pieces, the work slows, stalls, or becomes impossible to sustain at the level the audience is now demanding.

So here is the straightforward reality.

What is needed immediately:

A handful of major supporters at the $10,000 to $20,000 level

Capital to stabilize housing and essential expenses so the work can continue uninterrupted

Funding to cover the legal and administrative costs of forming the nonprofit

Once the nonprofit is formally established, the goal is to structure it so that future gifts can be tax-deductible, potentially retroactive to the filing date. I cannot offer tax advice, but the intent is full compliance and transparency from the beginning.

To my current paid subscribers: you are the backbone of this publication. You prove this work has value. You make the writing schedule possible, and I am not asking you to stretch beyond your means. Your support is not being overlooked or minimized.

But this post is for those who are in a position to act at a higher level — readers who believe in the mission, see the momentum, and want to ensure the foundation behind it is as strong as the work itself.

If you are able to consider a major gift at the $10,000 to $20,000 level, please reply to this post or email me directly. For support at that scale, we can arrange a direct transfer or check so that every cent goes toward the mission rather than processing fees.

This Substack has shown what is possible. The question now is whether we build the institution needed to match the impact.

Thank you for reading, and thank you for standing with this work at a pivotal moment.

Best regards,

Christopher Arnell