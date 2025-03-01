"The most fundamental fact about the ideas of the political left is that they do not work. Therefore, we should not be surprised to find the left concentrated in institutions where ideas do not have to work in order to survive." —Thomas Sowell

Democrat Karen Bass, before she became the Mayor of Los Angeles

American Democrats have long had a troubling fascination with authoritarian regimes—especially those that oppose the United States. From the Soviet Union to Communist China, Cuba, Venezuela, and beyond, there is a recurring pattern:

Praise their economic policies, while ignoring their brutality.

Applaud their "social progress," while disregarding political repression.

Condemn "authoritarianism" at home, while excusing it abroad.

This admiration is not a coincidence; it is deeply rooted in the left’s ideological desire for centralized control. Let’s break down this historical pattern.

The Soviet Union: "Uncle Joe" and the Communist Fantasy (1930s-1980s)

Before World War II, many American leftists saw the USSR as a utopian experiment. Even as millions were starved, executed, or sent to gulags, prominent Democrats romanticized Soviet communism.

FDR & Stalin ("Uncle Joe")

Franklin D. Roosevelt warmly referred to Joseph Stalin as "Uncle Joe" and pursued diplomatic relations with the Soviet Union.

While necessary during WWII, FDR's administration ignored Soviet atrocities , including the Holodomor (forced famine in Ukraine) that killed millions.

The Venona Papers (released in the 1990s) confirmed that Soviet spies had infiltrated the U.S. government, yet many leftists downplayed or dismissed concerns of Communist subversion.

Progressive Intellectuals & Soviet Worship

The New York Times’ Walter Duranty won a Pulitzer Prize for covering up Stalin’s famines , calling reports of mass starvation "exaggerations."

The American left viewed the USSR as an economic model, ignoring the poverty and repression.

Democrats’ Soft Stance During the Cold War

Henry Wallace (FDR’s former VP) was openly pro-Soviet and opposed confronting communism.

Ted Kennedy allegedly reached out to the USSR in the 1980s, hoping to undermine Ronald Reagan’s tough stance on the Soviet Union.

📌 Key Takeaway:

For decades, many on the American left downplayed or outright defended one of history’s bloodiest regimes—all because of their ideological commitment to central planning.

Communist China: The Left’s Love Affair with Mao (1949-Today)

Mao’s China Killed 40-70 Million People—And Democrats Looked Away

In 1949, Mao Zedong took over China, slaughtering political opponents and launching disastrous policies like the "Great Leap Forward."

Despite mass starvation and purges, many on the American left admired Mao’s "revolutionary spirit."

Kissinger & Carter’s Soft Diplomacy

Henry Kissinger (under Nixon, but later embraced by Democrats) opened relations with China , giving Mao legitimacy while ignoring human rights abuses.

Jimmy Carter’s administration failed to confront China’s growing authoritarianism and helped legitimize its position on the world stage.

Modern Democrats Excuse China’s Totalitarianism

Bloomberg claimed Xi Jinping "isn’t a dictator" in 2020.

LeBron James & Hollywood defend China’s Communist Party to maintain business interests.

Biden’s administration has taken a weak stance on China’s human rights abuses, including the Uyghur genocide and Hong Kong crackdowns.

Key Takeaway:

Democrats consistently praise China’s "economic success" while ignoring the brutal cost in human lives—all because they envy Beijing’s centralized control.

Cuba: The Left’s Obsession with Castro & Che Guevara (1960s-Present)

Fidel Castro’s Bloody Revolution Was Romanticized

Despite mass executions, show trials, and political imprisonment, leftists treated Castro as a hero.

Che Guevara, a mass murderer, became a pop-culture icon.

Democrats, including Bernie Sanders and LA Mayor Karen Bass, praised Castro’s "literacy programs"—while ignoring his dictatorship.

Obama’s 2016 Visit to Cuba: Legitimizing a Tyranny

Barack Obama re-established diplomatic relations with Cuba without demanding human rights reforms.

The Cuban government used Obama’s visit as propaganda to prop up its dictatorship.

Key Takeaway:

The American left ignored Cuba’s oppression because it fit their socialist fantasy—even as Cubans risked their lives to flee to America.

Venezuela: A Socialist "Success Story" That Became a Disaster (2000s-Present)

Hugo Chávez Was Cheered by American Leftists

In the early 2000s, Democrats celebrated Chávez’s socialist policies , claiming Venezuela was proof that "democratic socialism" could work.

Michael Moore, Sean Penn, and Bernie Sanders all praised Venezuela’s government.

Venezuela’s Collapse Proves Socialism Fails

Inflation hit 1,000,000% , leading to mass starvation and economic ruin.

People fled the country by the millions.

Chávez’s successor, Nicolás Maduro, became a brutal dictator—but the American left stayed silent.

Key Takeaway:

The same people who praised Venezuela’s socialism conveniently went silent when it collapsed.

The Hypocrisy: Democrats Hate "Authoritarianism"—Except When They Love It

While Democrats constantly warn about "authoritarianism" in America, they admire, excuse, or outright defend some of the most brutal dictators in history.

Why?

They admire strong government control.

They romanticize socialism, ignoring its failures.

They excuse authoritarianism if it aligns with their ideology.

They call Trump a "dictator"—but ignore Xi, Castro, and Chávez.

They demand "democracy"—but praise socialism, which always leads to dictatorship.

The bottom line?

The American left has a history of supporting the world’s worst regimes—so long as they’re socialist or anti-American.