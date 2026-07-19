"The most dangerous ideas are not always defeated. Sometimes they are simply kept from the people who need them most."

If you’ve ever said, “Someone should do something about this,” or, “If I had been living during that time, I would have stood up,” I’m telling you, the time is now.

Most of us will never be asked to storm a beach, stand in front of a tank, or risk everything in one dramatic moment. History usually asks for something smaller. It asks whether ordinary people are willing to support the people doing the work before their voices are buried beneath the noise.

The Left has understood this for decades. They organize, cross-promote, import audiences, build mailing lists, create accounts, and flood every platform where conservative ideas begin gaining ground. They understand that you do not always have to defeat an opposing argument. Sometimes you only need to make sure fewer people ever hear it.

Share

His Ideas Were Not Defeated. They Were Contained.

In many ways, that is what happened to Thomas Sowell.

Sowell is well known among conservatives, economists, and people who already agree with much of what he says. But he remains largely unknown to the broader American public and virtually unknown to many black Americans, despite spending more than sixty years writing about race, education, economics, crime, culture, family, and government policy.

The people most familiar with Sowell are often the people who need the least persuading. Meanwhile, the people who might benefit most from hearing his arguments are often never introduced to him at all.

His ideas were not defeated. They were contained, reaching an audience that already understood them while activists, celebrities, politicians, and grievance merchants were given access to everyone else.

Imagine how different parts of black America might look if Thomas Sowell had received even a fraction of the cultural influence given to Al Sharpton.

What if millions of young black Americans had been introduced to Sowell’s arguments about family structure, education, incentives, crime, culture, and economic independence? What if they had been taught to examine results instead of simply trusting intentions, or to ask whether government policies actually improved lives rather than whether they sounded compassionate?

No one can prove exactly how many lives would have turned out differently. But we know that ideas shape assumptions, assumptions shape decisions, and decisions accumulate into consequences.

Sowell understood that good intentions do not erase bad results. A policy that weakens families, rewards dependency, lowers educational standards, or protects destructive behavior does not become successful merely because its supporters claimed to care.

That kind of thinking is not easily compressed into a protest chant or television sound bite. It asks people to examine evidence, incentives, tradeoffs, and consequences. It is far easier to hand people an enemy.

You Do Not Have to Ban an Idea to Bury It

This is how suppression often works today. Nobody has to ban a book or arrest a writer. You simply flood the system with other voices until the important ones become difficult to find.

We have seen versions of the same strategy used throughout media, education, government, immigration, and online platforms. Overload the system, increase the numbers, change the incentives, and gradually reduce the influence of the people who were already there.

The Democrat Party’s immigration policies follow the same basic logic. Whether every migrant is treated well is secondary to the political value created by larger dependent populations, greater institutional pressure, and the long-term transformation of communities. The people themselves become instruments in a larger struggle for power.

The same principle applies online. More accounts, more subscribers, more imported audiences, more coordinated promotion, and more voices repeating the same message eventually determine which ideas appear popular, mainstream, and worthy of attention.

Help These Ideas Escape Containment

That is why I am asking you to help me build this publication.

Every paid subscriber does more than fund another essay. It increases the chances that this publication appears on Substack’s Bestseller or Rising Stars lists, reaches new readers, and escapes the circle of people who already agree with it.

A larger paid audience creates momentum. It improves the chances of appearing in front of readers who have never heard these arguments, readers who have been given only one side, and readers who may disagree today but are still capable of being persuaded by evidence.

I do not want to spend years writing only for people who already understand the problem. I want these essays reaching the people who have never encountered the argument in the first place.

Thomas Sowell should have reached far more people than he did. His failure to reach them was not a failure of intelligence, evidence, or clarity. It was a failure of distribution.

The Left is not shy about funding its writers, promoting its activists, and building audiences for its ideas. Conservatives cannot continue treating support as someone else’s responsibility and then wonder why liberal voices dominate nearly every institution and platform.

If you believe this work deserves a larger audience, become a paid subscriber.

You will certainly be helping me continue writing. I am not going to pretend otherwise.

But you will also be helping make sure these ideas do not remain trapped among the people who already agree with them.

Help Keep This Work Independent

Become a Paid Subscriber

https://mrchr.is/help

Help these essays reach beyond the people who already agree with them. Paid subscriptions increase this publication’s visibility and help put these ideas in front of new readers.

Join The Resistance Core

https://mrchr.is/resist

Become part of a small group committed to expanding the reach of truth. Resistance Core members provide the foundation that allows this work to grow, reach larger audiences, and compete with organizations that already understand the power of numbers.

Make a One-Time Gift

https://mrchr.is/give

If a subscription is not right for you, a one-time contribution still helps fund the research, writing, and promotion needed to keep these essays reaching new readers.

Give a gift subscription