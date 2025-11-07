Arnell’s Substack

Burnt taco
2h

I agree with your assessment and education is a must have start.

However, what curriculum is changing teacher behavior and principals?

Those who can’t earn become teachers. Taught to feel superior in their ideologies since financial success is predetermined to allude them. ( sorry teachers).

Hillsdale and turning point are great allies in this fight. Suggest WE align at every level possible. Recognizing this will take a generation to manifest. Good news. Gen z seems to have found religion again.

We need all Christian’s to be critical thinkers and warriors. The ideological battle with Woketards and jihadists will be here for another 100 yrs. Our grandchildren are crying for us to take action now.

ANG Pilot
2h

Great plan. From your lips to God's ears!

Unfortunately, putting the toothpaste back into the tube is going to be an exceedingly difficult undertaking.

