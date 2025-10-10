You can have everything in life you want if you’ll just help others get what they want.

In the 1980s, Sally Struthers told America that for the price of a cup of coffee, you could feed a starving child. Four decades later, for the price of a cup of coffee, or these days, a Venti Pumpkin Spice Latte, you can help feed something else that’s starving: the truth.

I’ve poured everything into this work. This isn’t a side project or a weekend hobby. It’s how I fight for something I believe in every single day. I don’t take time off. I don’t have sponsors. I have rent, bills, and a family to take care of, just like you.

But here’s the difference: the work I do isn’t just for me. It’s for you. It’s for anyone who still believes truth should exist without permission from a political party or a corporate board. That’s why I’m asking for something small: an $8 monthly pledge.

Share

Eight dollars a month probably doesn’t change your life. But it helps change mine, and through it, we change more than that. To everyone already subscribed and standing with me, I see you, I appreciate you, and I couldn’t do this without you.

If 500 people subscribed, it would give me the breathing room to keep building. If 1000 did, it would mean real stability, enough to make this mission unstoppable.

But let’s be honest.

We all know what Substack has become. It still feels like our corner of the internet, but it’s surrounded. Every feed, every recommendation, every trending topic leans in the same direction. That’s why I need you.

Zig Ziglar used to say that selling isn’t about convincing; it’s about serving.

When you become a paid subscriber, you’re not just helping me. You’re serving something bigger. You’re helping make sure truth has a place to live. You’re helping build a space where integrity can outlast propaganda.

For the price of a cup of coffee, you can keep this work going and prove that truth still matters.

“You don’t build a business — you build people, and people build the business.”

— Zig Ziglar

Become a Paid Subscriber today.

Show them that their censorship, their smears, and their attacks only make us stronger.

https://mrchr.is/help

Are you in a position to do more?

Then, become a cornerstone of this movement.

Help me build what the truth deserves — something lasting.

https://mrchr.is/resist

Not ready for that step, but still want to help?

You can still keep the lights on and the mission alive.

https://mrchr.is/give

Give a gift subscription