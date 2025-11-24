Photo by Matt Collamer

Prosperity Is the Exception, Not the Rule

Prosperity is not the normal condition of human life. Poverty is. That is the part most modern Americans forget. For thousands of years people lived on the economic edge, with no middle class, no mobility, and no realistic path upward. What we now call the American Dream was not an inheritance from the past. It was a break from it. Like any break from history, it is fragile, and it can disappear much faster than it appeared.

The habits that built prosperity are simple, but they are not automatic. They require stable families, competent schools, safe streets, and the freedom to work, save, invest, and take risks. These things do not guarantee success for everyone, but they make success possible for anyone. Whenever a society weakens those habits, it does not drift into something new. It slides back into what the human race knew for most of its existence, which is poverty as the default setting.

Once you see that clearly, it becomes much easier to understand the politics of decline. If prosperity depends on competence and independence, then any movement that wants more control over people must find a way to weaken both. You cannot sell destructive ideas to a population that thinks clearly and stands on its own feet. You have to do something first. You have to make smart people stupid, so stupid ideas sound smart.

That is the stupidity strategy. Replace education with indoctrination. Replace knowledge with slogans. Replace logic with feelings. Take away the tools people need to understand cause and effect, then flood them with narratives that explain nothing and justify everything. When students leave school unable to read well, unable to handle basic math, and unable to follow a line of reasoning, they will still have strong opinions, but those opinions will be much easier to steer.

Prosperity requires the ability to think, to compare claims with reality, to understand tradeoffs, and to see how incentives work. Decline requires only confusion. A confused population will not notice when the conditions that made prosperity possible are being dismantled. A confused population will blame whoever it is told to blame. It will accept rising prices, failing schools, and shrinking opportunities as mysterious trends, instead of the direct results of policy.

This is the pursuit of crappyness. It is the deliberate lowering of standards and expectations so that people get used to living below what their parents and grandparents considered normal. First you lower what they know. Then you lower what they can do. Then you lower what they expect. Once that process is underway, the slide from prosperity back to poverty does not feel like a crash. It feels like an adjustment.

America is not running out of talent, resources, or potential. It is running out of memory. To understand what happens when a society abandons the habits that created prosperity, you have to understand the only system that has ever lifted ordinary people out of poverty in the first place.

The Free Market Is the Only Engine That Ever Worked

When you recognize how unnatural prosperity is, you begin to see why the only system that ever produced it deserves more protection than it gets. When people talk about the free market today, they usually talk as if it were an ideology. They imagine it as some philosophical preference rather than a description of how human beings behave when they are allowed to decide things for themselves. In reality, the free market is simply the name we give to voluntary exchange. It is the system that emerges naturally when people are permitted to choose how they work, who they trade with, and what they build. It is the only system that has ever lifted entire populations out of poverty, and it did so not because it was perfect, but because it allowed human ability to flourish rather than suffocate.

The historical record is not ambiguous. Every major period of rising prosperity has been tied to the expansion of market freedom. The Industrial Revolution in Britain transformed living standards in ways no previous age had managed. Real wages increased. Life expectancy increased. The cost of basic goods fell. Countries that copied these practices, from Germany to Japan, saw similar results. Countries that rejected them stayed trapped in poverty even when they possessed more natural resources.

You see the same pattern in the modern world. South Korea embraced markets and rose from one of the poorest nations on earth in the 1950s to a global manufacturing and technology leader by the late twentieth century. North Korea tried to build prosperity through central planning and became a country where famine was normal. Hong Kong, with almost no natural resources, became one of the richest cities in history because it trusted free enterprise. Venezuela, sitting on the largest proven oil reserves in the world, collapsed after trying to replace markets with state control. These examples are not footnotes. They are the most reliable pattern in economic history.

Even China’s rise, often praised as a triumph of authoritarian planning, tells the same story when you look closely. China did not grow when the government controlled every part of economic life. It grew when the government relaxed its grip and allowed private ownership, market competition, and foreign investment. Hundreds of millions escaped poverty not because the state distributed enough wealth, but because the state allowed markets to do what markets have always done. Wherever China maintained strict political control, poverty remained. Wherever it allowed markets to operate, prosperity appeared.

The free market works because it does something no political program can do. It rewards people for creating value. When individuals know they can benefit from their effort, they work harder, think more creatively, and take risks that improve life for everyone. A government cannot create that motivation. It cannot mandate innovation, and it cannot legislate entrepreneurship. It can only permit it or obstruct it. When it permits it, prosperity grows. When it obstructs it, prosperity shrinks. It is as simple as that, and the evidence has been the same for centuries.

This is why the attacks on markets coming from the Democrat Party are so dangerous. They are not attacking a theory. They are attacking the one engine of prosperity that has ever worked. They replace incentives with punishments, opportunity with regulation, competition with political oversight, and property rights with bureaucratic permission. Then they wonder why prices rise, wages stagnate, and businesses close. They treat these outcomes as mysteries rather than the natural consequences of policies that suffocate economic activity.

Prosperity requires people who can think clearly, work consistently, build responsibly, and keep what they earn. Markets reward all of those behaviors. Political management weakens all of them. The more the government takes responsibility for outcomes, the less responsibility individuals are allowed to have, and the more society drifts back toward the poverty that has defined most of human history.

The free market is not perfect, but it does not have to be. It only has to be better than the alternatives, and the alternatives have been tried enough times to evaluate the results. Market societies grow wealth. Planned societies manage poverty. Market societies create opportunities. Planned societies create shortages. Market societies lift people. Planned societies level them downward. This is not a difference of opinion. It is a difference of outcomes that has been recorded across centuries and continents.

A country that respects what markets can do protects the conditions that make prosperity possible. A country that treats prosperity as automatic experiments with the very policies that destroy it. Once you understand that the free market is the only engine that has ever worked, you start to see how reckless it is to attack it out of envy, resentment, or political ambition. You also begin to understand why the decline we see today is not accidental. When the only system that ever produced prosperity is treated as a problem, poverty becomes the predictable result.

Why the Democrat Party Needs Poverty

When you look at the political incentives that shape the Democrat Party, you begin to understand why poverty never disappears in the places they govern. Poverty is not simply a social condition. It is a political resource. It produces dependence, and dependence produces loyalty. In a market system, people rise by creating value. In a political system, people rise by securing votes. Those two incentives rarely point in the same direction, and the result is a party that grows strongest in the environments where people grow weakest.

A person who can support himself is a person the government must persuade. A person who depends on government benefits is a person the government can manage. That distinction explains why the Democrat Party treats prosperity as a threat rather than an achievement. Prosperous people do not need the political class to rescue them from their own decisions. Prosperous people do not fear change. They do not live one missed paycheck away from crisis. They do not look to Washington for permission or protection. For a political movement built on dependency, that kind of independence is a liability.

You can see this dynamic in voting patterns that repeat across decades. The Democrat Party wins its strongest margins in the cities with the highest poverty rates, the lowest literacy rates, and the greatest dependence on government programs. These are not coincidences. They are the natural consequences of a political strategy that treats failure as an opportunity rather than an emergency. When you look at cities like Detroit, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Chicago, the pattern becomes clearer. As poverty increases, Democrat political dominance increases. As economic independence declines, political dependence expands. This relationship is so consistent that it is difficult to treat it as anything other than intentional.

The incentives become even clearer when you examine how the Democrat Party responds to policies that reduce poverty. When school choice expands, giving low income families alternatives to failing public schools, the opposition from Democrat leadership is immediate and absolute. When business regulations are relaxed in ways that help small firms grow, the objections come from the same politicians who claim to champion working people. When tax cuts allow families to keep more of what they earn, the Democrat Party frames it as a loss for government rather than a gain for citizens. The consistent theme is that any shift toward independence is treated as a threat to the political coalition they have built.

People who succeed are harder to frighten. People who rise are harder to manipulate. People who build something of their own are harder to control. Those are not qualities that help the Democrat Party maintain its power. The party’s power grows where opportunity disappears, and the party’s influence expands where people cannot see a way out. Poverty becomes the soil in which political loyalty grows. The government may fail to fix conditions that trap people in place, but it never fails to remind them who signed their benefits.

This does not mean that every Democrat policymaker consciously intends poverty to persist. Human beings rarely act with perfect awareness of the incentives that shape their decisions. But it does mean that the party’s long term political interests align with conditions that keep people dependent. A party that defines compassion as government intervention will never embrace solutions that reduce the need for government. A party that frames poverty as injustice will lose its argument if people stop being poor. And a party that gains its votes from those who feel powerless cannot afford to produce too many people who feel empowered.

By 2025, the results are impossible to ignore. The cities with the longest histories of Democrat control have some of the highest poverty rates in the country. States like California, once symbols of opportunity, have seen poverty deepen even as spending increases. Federal programs designed to help families have expanded faster than the number of families who actually rise out of poverty. That pattern reflects a political incentive structure that rewards dependency and treats prosperity as a complication.

The Democrat Party does not fight poverty because it does not benefit from ending it. A population that depends on itself is a population that does not depend on them. A population that understands how prosperity works is a population that will recognize when policies undermine it. That is why poverty persists so strongly in places governed by the Democrat Party. It is not a failure of policy. It is the predictable result of a political model that gains strength when its citizens lose theirs.

Over time, this turns poverty from a crisis into an institution. It stops being treated as a temporary emergency and starts being managed like a permanent feature of American life. Whole departments, agencies, and nonprofit networks grow up around it. Budgets, careers, and political futures come to depend on the assumption that large numbers of people will never become self sufficient. If those people ever did become independent, the programs would shrink, the agencies would lose funding, and the politicians who built their power on dependency would lose their base. That is why poverty is not just tolerated in these places. It is quietly protected.

How the Democrat Party Manufactures Poverty

Poverty does not survive in America on its own. It has to be protected from the very forces that would naturally shrink it. The places with the deepest and most persistent poverty are almost always the places under uninterrupted Democrat control, and that is not coincidence. It is the result of policies that weaken the foundations of mobility and then call the results compassion. The methods are predictable and repeatable, and each one produces the same outcome across different cities, states, and decades.

A. Attack Energy and Pretend it is Compassion

Prosperity collapses quickly when energy becomes expensive. The cost of electricity, transportation, and manufacturing all rises, and working families feel it first. When the Biden administration canceled the Keystone XL pipeline and restricted new drilling on federal lands, energy prices rose almost immediately.

Gasoline did not suddenly become expensive because of global events alone. Prices rose sharply after 2021 when the Democrat Party restricted domestic production, canceled pipelines, tightened federal permitting, and signaled hostility toward fossil fuels. The result was predictable: higher fuel costs, higher transportation costs, and higher prices for nearly everything ordinary Americans buy. This was not an accident. It was policy.

By mid 2022, average gasoline prices hit a historic record, surpassing five dollars a gallon in many states. California, with some of the strictest Democrat energy policies, saw prices climb above six dollars. These costs increased the price of groceries, housing materials, and transportation. The poorest households, which spend a larger share of their income on fuel and utilities, paid the highest price for a political decision disguised as environmental justice.

B. Inflate the Currency and Shrink the Paycheck

Inflation destroys more real wealth than taxation because it erodes the value of every dollar people earn. Between 2021 and 2024, inflation rose at the fastest sustained rate in forty years. Even after politicians claimed prices were “stabilizing,” the cumulative increase was still devastating. Food prices rose more than 20 percent. Rent surged more than 15 percent nationally, and far more in Democrat controlled cities like New York and Los Angeles. A 2023 Federal Reserve survey found that almost 40 percent of Americans could not cover a four hundred dollar emergency expense without borrowing. Inflation caused this. Yet the same politicians responsible for the spending that fueled inflation insisted that corporations or “greed” were to blame. The result was the same: working families became poorer while government expanded its influence.

C. Crush Small Businesses and Protect the Corporations

Small businesses cannot survive endless regulation and unpredictable taxes. Yet these are the environments that Democrat run cities have created. In San Francisco, more than 40 percent of small businesses never reopened after the 2020 lockdowns, not because of the virus alone, but because of layers of regulation, permitting delays, and crime that made operations impossible.

Lockdowns alone didn’t kill America’s small businesses. Democrat-run cities finished the job through layers of regulation, crime, permitting delays, and “equity-based” policies that punished the very people trying to build something. While big corporations expanded, nearly half of small businesses in cities like San Francisco, Portland, and Seattle never reopened. This wasn’t a natural disaster. It was a political choice — and the working class paid the price.

Meanwhile, large corporations like Amazon and Target expanded their footprint because they could absorb the compliance costs that destroyed their smaller competitors. When small businesses disappear, upward mobility disappears, and the working class loses one of its most reliable paths into the middle class. This is not an accidental outcome. It is what happens when government policy rewards size and punishes independence.

D. Undermine Upward Mobility Through Failing Schools

Failing schools do more than produce uninformed citizens. They produce adults who cannot rise economically. The evidence is overwhelming. In Baltimore, 23 public schools reported zero students — literally none — scoring proficient in math in 2023. Chicago revealed similar results across dozens of high schools in 2024. These cities have been under Democrat control for generations. Families trapped in these districts beg for school choice, which would give their children access to better environments. Democrat politicians block those reforms every time because they threaten the teachers unions that fund their campaigns. The result is a predictable one. When children cannot read or perform basic math, the future labor force becomes trapped in low skill, low wage work that limits mobility and expands poverty.

E. Replace Work with Welfare and Call it Compassion

A safety net becomes destructive when it traps people in place. Over the last decade, welfare programs expanded so rapidly that by 2025, more Americans were receiving some form of government assistance than at any time in the nation’s history. One of the clearest examples came from Maine, where the governor reinstated work requirements for food assistance in 2014. Within months, the number of able bodied adults receiving benefits dropped by more than 80 percent. People went back to work and their incomes rose. When Democrat leaders reversed similar requirements in other states, participation skyrocketed again. These programs do not fight poverty. They preserve it. When rising economically causes a person to lose benefits faster than they gain income, poverty becomes a permanent location rather than a temporary condition.

F. Reward Dysfunction and Call it Equity

Communities need stability to thrive, yet many Democrat cities adopted policies that undermine basic order. One of the clearest examples occurred in Portland, where prosecutors declined to charge hundreds of offenders for theft, vandalism, and drug related crimes. Retail theft became so common that both Walmart and Walgreens closed multiple locations in 2023 and 2024. In Los Angeles, the open air drug markets in areas like Skid Row grew despite rising public spending. Crime drove businesses out. Businesses leaving drove residents out. Residents leaving drove poverty up. These are not abstract theories. They are the predictable results of policies that treat criminal behavior as a misunderstanding while treating public order as optional.

G. Devalue Citizenship and Blur the Path to Stability

When the distinction between citizens and non citizens disappears, the value of citizenship erodes. Denver provides a clear example. In 2024, the city spent more than one hundred million dollars housing and supporting migrants who had entered the country illegally, diverting money from schools, police, and local services.

Chicago faced similar strain as migrant shelters filled hotels and police stations, forcing the city to cut library hours and school funding. New York City declared a financial emergency after spending billions on migrant housing and services. These cities did not simply become poorer. They became unstable, and instability always pushes the working class deeper into insecurity and dependence.

H. Exploit Mass Immigration to Depress Wages and Expand Poverty

Immigration policy has economic consequences, and the Democrat Party has embraced the policies with the most destabilizing effects. The 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act transformed the system from skill based to chain based, dramatically increasing low skill immigration. Economists like George Borjas have shown that large increases in low skill labor depress wages for native low skill workers, a pattern the United States has repeated for decades.

Illegal immigration magnified the effect. Between 2021 and 2024, the United States experienced the largest illegal border surge in American history. Cities like El Paso, New York, and Chicago became overwhelmed. Housing costs soared. Public services collapsed under the strain. In New York City alone, the mayor admitted in 2024 that the migrant crisis would “destroy the city” financially. At the same time, wages for low skill workers stagnated as millions of additional workers entered the labor market competing for the same jobs.

This is not humanitarianism. It is a political strategy. A large, low income, dependent population becomes a permanent client base for the party that funds the services they rely on. Immigration policy becomes a tool for manufacturing poverty, not reducing it.

These examples make one point clear. Poverty expands not because America lacks opportunity, but because the Democrat Party keeps expanding policies that destroy the conditions that make mobility possible, especially for the middle class.

The Middle Class Is the Real Target

The strength of a nation rests on the strength of its middle class. A wealthy elite can fund grand projects, but it cannot sustain a society. A poor underclass can survive on subsidies, but it cannot build one. Only the middle class has enough independence to resist authority, enough stability to invest in the future, and enough education to evaluate what the government is doing. That is why every authoritarian system in history has worked to weaken the middle class and expand the dependent class. The Democrat Party is no different. It does not attack the middle class openly. It does something more effective. It squeezes it from every side until the habits that once created stability become out of reach.

The first and most immediate pressure comes from rising costs. Inflation is not merely a blow to the poor. It is a slow erosion of the middle class. By 2025, the cost of groceries, rent, healthcare, and childcare had risen so sharply that millions of middle class families found themselves living paycheck to paycheck for the first time in their lives. A 2023 CNBC survey found that 62 percent of Americans were living paycheck to paycheck, including nearly half of households earning more than one hundred thousand dollars per year. This is not the profile of a stable society. It is the profile of a society where upward mobility is being reversed. Inflation did not hurt only the poor. It hollowed out the middle.

Housing provides another example. In cities dominated by Democrat leadership, basic homeownership has become an aspiration so distant that younger families no longer consider it realistic. California’s median home price in 2024 exceeded seven hundred thousand dollars. In Austin, Denver, Seattle, and Boston, similar trends emerged. These prices are not purely the result of market forces. They are the result of zoning restrictions, construction barriers, and environmental regulations that make it nearly impossible to increase supply. When you restrict supply, prices rise. When prices rise, the middle class can no longer afford to enter the very markets that once allowed them to build generational wealth. Homeownership was one of the key engines that created the American middle class after World War II. When that engine is blocked, mobility stagnates.

Education adds another strain. Middle class parents rely on schools to prepare their children for adulthood. Yet in many Democrat run districts, the schools have shifted so far away from academics that middle class families increasingly feel they must choose between paying property taxes for failing public schools and paying tuition for private alternatives. This double burden pushes families downward. Washington, D.C. provides a clear example. Despite spending some of the highest per student amounts in the country, student proficiency remains low. Families with means flee to the suburbs or to private schools, while those without means are left with the consequences. The middle class pays for both systems, even if it receives the benefit of neither.

Crime also targets the middle class. Wealthy people can afford private security, gated communities, and distance from troubled neighborhoods. The poor often lack mobility and must endure the consequences. It is the middle class that feels the squeeze most directly. In 2023 and 2024, cities like Minneapolis, Philadelphia, and New Orleans recorded surges in carjackings and violent crime. Carjackings in New Orleans rose so sharply that insurers began canceling coverage for certain neighborhoods, leaving ordinary families with no protection. When basic safety collapses, people cannot live, work, or commute securely. A family that fears driving home from work is not a free family. It is a vulnerable one.

Taxes complete the pattern. The wealthy can relocate to states with lower tax burdens. The poor often pay little or no income tax. But the middle class in Democrat controlled states faces some of the highest combined tax burdens in the country. New York, New Jersey, California, and Illinois consistently rank at the top for state and local taxes. These states also experience some of the largest out migration levels in the nation. Between 2020 and 2024, California lost more than eight hundred thousand residents. New York lost nearly six hundred thousand. The middle class left because they could no longer sustain the cost of living the Democrat Party created.

When you combine all of these pressures, the pattern becomes unmistakable. The middle class is being slowly dismantled. Rising costs eat away savings. Housing becomes unattainable. Schools fail. Crime rises. Taxes climb. Families find themselves squeezed until the very behaviors that once generated stability become impossible. The middle class does not collapse suddenly. It collapses through a thousand small pressures that pile up year after year until ordinary people find themselves choosing between falling downward or leaving entirely.

The Democrat Party does not need to declare war on the middle class directly. It only needs to erode the conditions that sustain it. A strong middle class is independent. An independent population is harder to frighten, harder to manipulate, and harder to govern through promises of relief. A shrinking middle class, by contrast, becomes more anxious, more dependent, and more susceptible to political narratives that blame external forces rather than the policies responsible for their decline.

When the middle class weakens, the country weakens with it. And that weakness is not an accident. It is the byproduct of a political strategy that thrives in environments where people no longer feel secure enough to resist.

The American Choice: Prosperity or Permanent Decline

Every country reaches a moment when it must decide whether it will continue rising or begin accepting decline as its destiny. The United States is at that moment now. The difficulty is that decline rarely announces itself. It does not arrive with fanfare or dramatic collapse. It appears slowly, disguised as compassion, fairness, and reform. It takes shape through rising prices, shrinking opportunities, declining schools, unstable neighborhoods, and a political culture that treats failure as an asset rather than a warning.

The question facing America is not whether the country has enough wealth, talent, or resources to remain prosperous. It does. The question is whether the systems that created that prosperity will continue to be protected or gradually dismantled. Prosperity requires conditions, and those conditions are simple but non negotiable. Affordable energy. Stable families. Safe communities. Competent schools. Strong work ethics. Small business growth. Incentives that reward responsibility instead of undermining it. These are the ingredients that built the American middle class, and they are the very ingredients being weakened in the name of fairness.

When the Democrat Party undermines these conditions, it does not simply implement bad policy. It changes the expectations people have for their own lives. People become accustomed to struggle. They lower their standards. They begin to believe that nothing can be done about the forces shaping their lives, which is exactly the belief a political movement dependent on government control needs. A population that feels helpless is a population that votes for whoever promises relief. A population that feels confident is a population that demands accountability.

By 2025, Americans could see the results plainly. States that embraced markets, stable governance, and low regulation, like Florida, Tennessee, Utah, and Texas, showed rising populations, robust job growth, and expanding middle classes. States governed by the Democrat Party saw the opposite. California, New York, Illinois, and New Jersey all lost residents, lost businesses, and lost opportunities. People did not leave these states because they disliked the scenery. They left because the policies made upward mobility harder, not easier. They chose prosperity over decline when given the chance.

The choice now extends beyond individual states. It extends to the country itself. The United States can continue on the path that rewards initiative, values competence, and trusts people to rise through their own effort. Or it can follow the path of countries that weakened their productive class, expanded their dependent class, and drifted toward a model where government manages poverty instead of creating prosperity. That path is familiar. It leads to societies where decline is permanent and mobility is rare.

America does not have to take that path. Decline is not inevitable. It is a consequence of policies that can be changed and incentives that can be corrected. The country still has the capacity to recover, but recovery requires clarity. It requires understanding that poverty is not fought with slogans or subsidies. It is fought with the freedom to rise. It is fought with stable families, strong schools, and a culture that rewards the behaviors that produce prosperity instead of punishing them. It is fought with the recognition that people are not helpless unless a system is built to keep them that way.

The pursuit of crappyness is the path that normalizes decline. The pursuit of excellence is the path that restores prosperity. One path leads to a country where people expect to struggle. The other leads to a country where people expect to rise. The nation must choose which one it wants to pursue, because it cannot pursue both.

