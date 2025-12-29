Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ANG Pilot's avatar
ANG Pilot
2hEdited

It's a money laundering scheme. How much have these Somali criminals donated to Walz, Ellison, and the Democrat Party?

The MSM, liberal politicians, and self-loathing wokesters have all conspired to hide or minimize the extent of this fraud because calling it out is apparently "racist" and "islamophobic".

If anything, this fiasco illustrates the dangers of mass chain migration. Since Obama, there's been a concerted effort to settle huge numbers of these third world "immigrants" in concentrated areas where they have a significant impact on local and State politics. They have no desire or incentive to assimilate - in fact, they're hostile to our culture.

You don't have to be a conspiracist to think there's a bigger ulterior motive in all this. Obama promised to "fundamentally transform" this Country and that's what's happening. We're seeing cities taken over by unassimilated immigrants. Recently, the muslim mayor of Dearborn MI told a Christian to get out of the city because "he wasn't wanted" there and they even tried to change the insignia of the Dearborn PD to include Arabic. Somalis are such a powerful voting block in Minneapolis that mayor Fry gives speeches in Somali and a white, female politician donned a hijab (like a hostage, flanked by two Somalis) to express her "solidarity". The "Great Replacement" isn't a theory, we're watching it being shoved down our throats in real time. And not only that, don't doubt that the Cloward-Piven strategy isn't being implemented, too.

Liberals always argue that we're a "nation of immigrants". No we're NOT. We're a nation of AMERICANS. This Country didn't become successful because we stayed a collection of disparate immigrant groups who put their group's identity first.

The Fraud in Minnesota is just the tip of the iceberg.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Christopher Arnell and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Christopher Arnell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture