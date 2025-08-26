Arnell’s Substack

Old Jarhead
60+ years of “vote for me and I’ll set you free” combined with off season degradation and fear mongering, and some blacks are finally figuring it out. It should be a lesson to all the other minorities. You are a useful idiot as long as they think you’re useful. Then you are just an idiot.

I listened to “we’re the party of personal liberty, responsibility, and fiscal sanity” for years before I started demanding proof. After 35 years, I left the party.

At least for now, the Rs have started to actually keep some promises, even if they had to be dragged into it by DJT while kicking screaming (and subverting) all the way.

Chuck Flounder
"A group that votes 90+ percent for one party leaves that party with no incentive to deliver anything in return."

