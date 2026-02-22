Political reform movements often begin with a simple promise. Decentralize power. Return authority to local citizens. Reclaim institutions from entrenched professionals.

The precinct strategy has been presented as precisely that. Control the smallest units of party organization, and the larger structure follows. It is not a radical idea. It is a mechanical one. Institutions are built from their lowest levels upward.

But incentives do not disappear simply because a movement calls itself grassroots. Any effort that meaningfully threatens established influence will attract attention from those who benefit from the existing arrangement. Sometimes that attention is open and adversarial. Sometimes it is friendly, supportive, and quietly redirecting.

The letter below comes from a man I have known for more than two decades. He was one of my earliest contacts in local Republican organizing. He is not a commentator. He is not seeking an audience. He has spent years trying to work within the machinery of county party politics.

He has asked to remain anonymous. Given the national figures referenced in his account, that request is reasonable. I have agreed to serve as the intermediary for any legitimate inquiries.

What follows is his unedited description of building what he believed to be an independent national precinct effort, and why he came to believe that it was being steered toward outside personalities and operations he considers compromised. He references Steve Bannon. He references Dan Schultz. He references Steve Stern. He raises the Jeffrey Epstein association as an ethical line that others inside the movement did not consider disqualifying.

He does not allege crimes.

He does not present a prosecutorial brief.

He presents observations about structure, incentives, pressure, and alignment.

Movements that seek to reform institutions are not exempt from scrutiny themselves. If decentralization is the goal, then transparency must apply to the reformers as well as to the institutions they criticize.

Read the letter carefully. Focus less on personalities and more on the patterns described.

Below is his account.

Grassroots Infiltration

Effective and legitimate grassroots activism is very difficult. It’s much more difficult when powerful forces are in place to stifle it. In this piece, I’ll be walking you through my experiences as a Republican grassroots activist. This story will make you question how much of the Republican grassroots is actually authentic and some of the details are likely to shock you.



Sometime around the rise of the Tea Party I lived in San Diego County and was learning local politics for the first time. This centered around the San Diego County Republican Party. For those who aren’t aware, every county in America has a Republican and Democratic party. The members of those local parties are elected by real voters in tiny, individual elections at the precinct level. The people who win the tiny precinct elections become members of the local party and the local party decides on the endorsements and support of the candidates. In other words, the county parties in the United States are the farm team for almost every politician that has ever been in office.



The county parties are the level where YOU the people are supposed to control the entire political process. If you think that sounds crazy, keep reading to find out just how important the county parties really are. You might even agree once we get to the connections to Jeffrey Epstein.



While in San Diego I met a man named Jeff who taught me everything I needed to know about the local GOP and how they went about destroying the local grassroots. It made no sense to me, but I was able to see it once he showed it to me. Jeff and I did the whole routine that might sound familiar to anyone familiar with “Precinct Strategy”. This is where you try and gather enough genuine citizens to run and win a majority in the local party. If these normal, honest citizens were to control the local party, you would start to see normal, honest politicians coming out of that county.



Jeff and I plotted, networked and pleaded. We needed hundreds of allies in a county that large. We set about building our own Get Out The Vote software. It was a typical folly of the grassroots warrior - trying to create a solution out of a massive technological side project. The software failed and eventually we both moved on.



During this time as the Tea Party was rising, I encountered Dan Schultz. He was some sort of precinct strategy guru from Arizona who went by the pseudonym ColdWarrior1978. I ended up in his email list-serve which was the equivalent of social media for us in 2009. I never got close to him and the email group was only marginally interesting. I eventually lost interest in him and his group.



As the years went on I did many other political projects, but it wasn’t until Covid that I got really serious again. This time with eleven additional years of life and political experience.



By 2023 I was ready to pursue the precinct strategy once again. The situation was futile as always. Nobody knew much about the concept or even the existence of the county parties. The volunteers I met were pursuing other things and recruiting remained as the immovable object.

After two years I walked away in search of solutions from other states and began the creation of a national organization to share information and learn from other activists. This is where the story starts getting interesting.



Starting in late 2024, I searched social media for people around the country who were also looking for answers. The first person I met was VT from the Midwest. VT agreed to help me build the independent, low-frills, national communication project.



The second person I met was SC. SC was also from the midwest and also joined the project. VT, SC and myself became the founders and directors of the new group.



The fourth critical member was BJ, who claimed to be a Minneapolis rideshare driver.



The four of us built the organization throughout 2025 to great success. In fact, we solved the logistics of the strategy almost entirely, though I don’t think that was their intention.



By the end of 2025 the project was ripping along. We had a steady procession of new members and contacts who were teaching us things from all corners of the country. Then as 2026 approached, the facade began to crack.



This is when some of the leadership and other members began an aggressive push to work with powerful, established, outside groups. The first of these groups was called Promethean Action which is advertised as the next generation of Lyndon LaRouche disciples. I warned people not to go near them and refused to do so myself, but the pressure continued and the tension began rising.



While Promethean Action was being dangled before the genuine members, a second major outside group was descending upon us fast. A group that I knew well. This was Steve Stern’s “group”, which is really just a guy making videos and hosting broadcast conference calls for Steve Bannon.



The entry of Stern was marked by the following events. At the start of January our group held a conference call where a gentleman implored VT to call Steve Stern. I had been very adamant from the very beginning that we should avoid contact with Stern or Shultz. It was a subject that the others refused to ever settle and which had been lingering from Day 1.



An effort was made to intervene, but by the next morning VT had given Stern my number and Stern was lighting up my phone before I was out of bed. I refused to speak to him and gave no ground on my privacy in any direction.



“Sorry about that” said VT to me after a few days of me warding off Stern and his defenders in our group.



In the prior weeks or months, BJ sent me what I believed was a confidential list of Stern’s “grassroots leaders” in 50 states. I don’t actually know what the list was because I wanted nothing to do with it and I never opened it. Though I did ask BJ what name was listed for my state. The list was brought up immediately after VT was asked to call Stern and in this case seemed to be used as a prop to give out my information and weaken my privacy.

Around this very same time, word began circulating about “Precinct Project USA”. A brand new project organized by Steve Bannon, Dan Schultz, Steve Stern, Velma Anne Ruth and Andy Meehan.



This is where everything started to blow up. And out of sheer coincidence (or possibly a miracle?), it all happened to coincide with the release of the forever infamous interview between Jeffrey Epstein and Steve Bannon. I posted the Epstein-Bannon video in our leadership group, and from that moment on I inherited all possible moral highground.

That’s the end of that part for now. Let’s move on to some character profiles next.

Steve Bannon

Steve Bannon is a well known puke who was best friends with Jeffrey Epstein. Most people who have followed the Epstein Files are now aware that Epstein almost certainly gave Bannon the idea for his iconic “grassroots” program, War Room.

Dan Schultz

Long-time godfather of the “Precinct Strategy”. Very ineffective and very demoralizing. He constantly talks about quitting and bashes activists for not trying hard enough. Schultz’ biggest “failure” is Pilled Dot Net which is ostensibly a meeting ground for the precinct movement. This website is inoperable for users. It’s a black hole for communication, energy and action. Pilled Dot Net is where the dream of restoring democracy goes to die a boring and anonymous death beneath a feckless neon sea of partisan rage and memes. The section for political action is only a fraction of the site and you can’t even find it without some serious effort. Tens of thousands of people have signed up for Pilled Dot Net and it has virtually no activity.

Schultz insists that Pilled Dot Net is all we need for a movement that he has given up on and you’re a fool if you think otherwise. Dan Shultz does not work on the precinct strategy or participate in local politics at all. He claimed to be based in Arizona for years but I have yet to meet someone who ever worked with him on the ground. He now claims to live in Wisconsin. I wouldn’t know. I don’t investigate these people. I know most of what I know from their own words and content. In a recent Bannon / Stern interview, the pair couldn’t even agree on whether Dan Schultz was active or inactive or whether he lived in Arizona or Wisconsin.



Dan Schultz has in his X bio “HUMINT, CI, veteran, trial lawyer”.

My question to Perplexity: “What is HUMINT 2 sentences?”

Answer: HUMINT, or Human Intelligence, is intelligence gathered by means of interpersonal contact with human sources, such as through espionage, interrogations, debriefings, or interviews.

My second question to Perplexity: “What is CI? Related to HUMINT? 2 sentences.”

Answer: “CI stands for Counterintelligence, which involves activities to thwart enemy intelligence operations, protect one’s own secrets, and detect spies or double agents. CI is closely related to HUMINT, as both rely on human sources.”



No comment.

Velma Anne Ruth

Ms Ruth was unknown to me until early February when the gang began pushing Precinct Project USA on everyone. I saw a huge DC resume on her personal site. I didn’t want to add a bunch of links here, but what is this all about? She seems to be way ahead of the curve on those … international … “peace” (land) deals? And have you ever looked into the Unification Church? It has quite the reputation as a brainwashing, nation-undermining cult. And if all that wasn’t bad enough her profile on X is protected.



This is someone that “grassroots leaders” in my group and “grassroots leaders” on the national stage expect you to believe is a grassroots leader.

Steve Stern

Steve Stern is either a gullible jerk or a shady jerk. Either way, he is a Bannon mouthpiece. You can watch Bannon put words in his mouth in real time in most of their joint appearances. In the lead up to the launch of Precinct Project USA Stern put a video on social media directing people to summon someone from my state and one other to attend his call. This is when I began to feel like I was being personally targeted in a wider operation.

Andy Meehan

Andy is a grassroots activist from Pennsylvania. Andy was the first individual to present Precinct Project USA to our group. Within about another week Andy announced that he wanted our members to join Precinct Project USA. He also appeared with Steve Stern to announce his new leadership position within PPUSA. Andy was the first one to usher the invasion into our space, though Andy was not in our leadership.



Two very different and significant things were colliding as this story continued to unfold. First was the shock Epstein connection that was rocking the news followed by the spectacle of watching the sophisticated facade of a trusted, veteran, political confidence network crumbling in real time.

A few more Grassroots Character Profiles

VT: VT has a sort of robotic personality and repeats Dan Schultz’ mantra about 200,000 Republican precinct vacancies incessantly. VT does no work in his state. He claims to be a member of his county party but I have seen no hard evidence of it. VT can rattle off half a dozen power players in his state but never works with them and never brings them to our groups. VT would diligently set up our conference calls and seemed intent on keeping the operation moving forward. But VT rarely contributed to the material furtherance of precinct work. VT is always on the road for work. Driving, driving, driving, always driving. When not driving, VT is in the same office. VT was the individual who gave Steve Stern my contact information without my consent.



SC: SC gives the appearance of a hard working grassroots volunteer. SC showed us many helpful things and was the only person in leadership who materially added to the mission. SC changed their gameplan roughly once a month to projects other than precincts. SC won’t have time to run for precinct chair this year. SC never took my phone calls and never replied to my texts but would come to every conference call. As I was piecing the sabotage together I told SC that I believed VT and BJ were both infiltrators. SC acted shocked but ignored it, never contacted me about it and continued interacting with the group as if nothing happened. I could give SC a wide benefit of the doubt but inaction tends to speak with clarity.



BJ: BJ was fun to work with because he seemed to play the game harder than the rest. BJ comes from a state where the Republican Party doesn’t even exist as far as I could tell. That’s what I was looking into while BJ was sending me unsolicited data snippets of the next block over from one of my previous addresses.



It took BJ about a year to articulate what he knew about BJ’s state party. A year of talking and talking and talking. BJ is well connected and would step over burning bodies to become listed as the state precinct strategy representative for any organization. BJ also drives. And drives, and drives, and drives. I don’t know if travel is part of how all of this works but take note of people who drive and drive and talk and talk.



BJ invited many great guests to our conferences. One was a software representative who disappeared after I asked him to negotiate a contract with me. One was a very informative guest who was later not allowed in our group because of corruption allegations in his home state. One was a party director now associated with Steve Stern. I can’t judge any of the people BJ brought in to talk to us. I found all of them to be gracious and highly knowledgeable.



I want to emphasize that I never witnessed a crime or experienced anything that felt like a crime. I’m not accusing anyone of a crime and I don’t plan to. But one thing I can tell you is that none of the characters would ever touch the project assets. There was really only one. A website that I built and paid for and which none of them ever logged into despite my encouragement. If I had to describe the characters in legal terms I would say they were careful to work within the law and would avoid anything that could possibly bind us legally.

Let’s look at Network Structure

This network isn’t that complicated because its main players are all public figures. But it just so happens that the person at the very top of this network is none other than Jeffrey Epstein.



I haven’t put a lot of jokes in this piece, but feel free to add some of your own right here.



Jeffrey Epstein told Steve Bannon to create War Room and Steve Bannon created War Room.



More jokes required here, folks.



I haven’t heard a peep of authentic moral outrage about Epstein and Bannon in these circles yet. There’s definitely a lot of forced hemming and hawing about not being sure about so on and so forth. I’m wondering if they’ll also launch Move On Dot Epstein because that’s the vibe. You can end any of these conversations by posting the original Epstein interview, but it only works for a few days.

The Operations

The Stern Operation

Steve Stern prods grassroots activists to join his national conference calls. There is no apparent structure to his operation beyond these calls. “Star” struck grassroots activists will join the call and tell the entire planet their local political plans and then everyone hangs up. I’ll let you figure out how dumb it would be to say anything meaningful on these calls.

Pilled Dot Net

There’s no way this site was designed to succeed. This website was probably the biggest clue that something was deeply wrong with this movement. The next time you see a grassroots group or website that feels like it was designed to fail, follow your hunch and continue observing. It certainly got a Hell of a lot of sign ups from the sort of people who could restore our civic fabric. All in one place. With names and things.

Precinct Project USA

I love PPUSA. It’s the nexus of the whole plot and a complete pile of junk. The fact that it may have been created just to smother us is flattering but also a sign that it might not have a lengthy future. I always tell people “Decentralize it, Decentralize it” but maybe the folks who put their entire network under a single brand don’t understand politics too well. They wouldn’t want to waste Dan’s brand on a goon mission but I guess they could sacrifice this other piece of crap. Good luck with the project.

The Travelling Salesmen

If you can claim a solution for election integrity you can buy a camper van and travel the country learning detail after detail about the local grassroots. I’m not sure if your election solutions have to actually work though. I don’t follow or understand election integrity at all. I figured the smart people would figure it all out. Where are they? The travelling salesmen might be legitimate but they sure spend a lot of time driving and talking.

Voter Registration

There’s a guy who does the travelling salesman thing for voter registration. In all of my years of activism, not once did I meet a human who thought of voter registrations as a core grassroots competency. It can make for excellent selfies however.

Political Agendas

If there are groups pushing a hard political agenda they aren’t on your team. Unless your main reason for joining is to push their political agenda as well.



High Level National Grassroots Activists From The Military: Lol



Several of these write themselves.



I’d now like to change the topic to you. I’ve shown you some of the dark underbelly and make no mistake, the misdirection and trickery that I’ve presented to you here IS the reason you can’t have nice things. They aren’t scamming you for billions (I mean the ones who aren’t actually scamming you for billions) but they’re scamming you out of your citizenship. You should do something about that and I’m going to show you how.



Over the course of this adventure even the saboteurs contributed to the finished product. We were witness to what I considered grassroots breakthroughs on a regular basis and it was probably just a matter of time before they all started fitting together. E Pluribus Unum.

So here’s the system. Let’s give it a name. How about the Perwin Plan.

COPY, PASTE, SAVE, AND SEND THE FOLLOWING SECTION:

From my notes

1. Collect the party vacancies by precinct for every precinct in your state. In our case for the RPECs and the RSCC. That’s the district, precinct and current seat holder of every seat. These spreadsheets give us a map of the party that used to be in darkness. Also include the “block diagram” of the party structure and the important dates for elections and conventions, etc. This information is already mostly compiled for Louisiana on the AFPA website. https://www.precinctalliance.com/louisiana password “Caddo”. This is vital information and should be copied, especially the spreadsheets.

2. Host a regular conference call and show people the light of how the party actually works. How to get elected and take over the party, how to run a campaign to win the LAGOP, how to pressure them for endorsements and so on. If the trainings are simply educational, they will still have your organizations to thank and will continue to send their friends to the trainings and be otherwise loyal.

3. After a couple of trainings the process could take on a life of its own, however there are some clever ideas to organize the new recruits. There seems to be wide approval of the “precinct delegate” concept. This is where the precinct volunteer or delegate becomes a conduit between the voters and the politicians. By harnessing the voters real concerns, we could provide them with a great deal of influence over our system, which is the ultimate goal of everything. These “delegates” would presumably have relationships with RPEC and RSCC reps and could plausibly sway the endorsement process for a race like Secretary of State (2027) before we even ran for the party seats ourselves (2028). Enough organized people could also hold sway over a parish council meeting or a legislative hearing. There should be volunteers coming out on all fronts.

I want to emphasize that citizens on both sides should start working on this system now. Democrats and Republicans. Get to work. Take back your precinct, take back your state, take back ethics and take back your country. Try it in Belgium. Try it anywhere they still pretend to have a democracy. Once you really understand the system you’ll be shocked at how degraded it’s gotten and stunned at how effective you could become. The truth is, there’s nothing new about the Perwin Plan at all. We just lost the knowledge required to maintain a democracy.

Components of the Perwin Plan

The Conference Call: I don’t know if SC will be happy about this or not but SC is responsible for about a third of the Perwin Plan including the conference call training. You compile the vital information specified in the plan, you hold the conference call, you produce hyper-educated citizens, then word of mouth takes over as you schedule the next call.



SC also contributed the state party block diagram which is vital in itself but which also led to the concept of a suite of other information, which in a way paved the way for vacancy lists which are the first of two indispensable components.

The Precinct Vacancies

Having an accurate roster of county party vacancies is the difference between vision and blindness. You will never solve this problem if you do not create, publish and maintain these rosters for every precinct in the United States. You MUST begin by creating the rosters. If you don’t, you will lose. We will lose. Superman would lose.



The credit for this most crucial component goes to OA in the PNW. OA was building a map that would show every precinct vacancy in the U.S.. I don’t know if he’ll finish it but maps need data, so for data we searched. That data search was the start of the vacancy lists.

Precinct Delegates

The precinct delegate concept is possibly more important than the vacancy lists and this is where Grandma and Grandpa come back into the story. The precinct delegate can start all by themselves. Go out and knock on a few of the right doors, then ask your neighbors their concerns and soon enough you should have a tiny army of disgruntled voters who want the same things from the party and from their reps. The delegate will then tell the politicos what your disgruntled army wants as the process begins.



Once you’ve built the link between the public and the system, you’re off and running and can train new delegates in more precincts. With this system, you can apply political pressure all year round, and when it’s time to elect the next county party, you should be ready. The credit for teaching us this component goes to WZ who does an excellent presentation of the precinct delegate system.



I certainly hope that people will take a closer look at the seedy side of this story. I’ve done my part and won’t be on your screens to talk about it anytime soon. But for most of you, I hope you’ll start to recognize a real path forward in the information that you’ve seen here. It’s time for you to turn the lights back on in your democracy. Get on AI right now and search “All precincts in my state or county” and see what happens. And welcome to the movement.



I’d like to give away one piece of genuine wisdom before concluding. There was a Canadian man who used to make popular videos about self-discipline and psychology and so on. One that struck me especially was in his challenge to be truthful always. Whether I liked it or not, I couldn’t forget the challenge and I started to practice telling the truth always. I’m almost certain I wouldn’t have made it through this gauntlet if I hadn’t learned to focus on that skill.



How do you like that?



Thank you for reading. If you want to help, send this article to everyone you know and tell them they’re the leaders.



Alexander





