Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

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Frenchy
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Excellent essay! I had to search the meaning of "grift" because I thought you were getting grift & graft confused. However, after the search, I reexamined your bar chart and it became clearer to me. The scale of "Improper Payments" ($2 Billion) constitutes "Graft!" whereas the "Feeding the Future" scam, although huge ($250 million), would be properly labeled as "street level theft," or "grift" accordingly. Sadly, the entire misappropriation of our public tax dollars now requires a scale to be properly understood.

Lord have mercy on us all as we have allowed our once great republic to morph into an unaccountable bureaucracy through unrestrained growth. All the self-serving special pleading (lobbying) has now brought us to the point-of-no-return. All this while we have been asleep at the wheel. Too few are beginning to wake up, and those few see we are careening headlong off a cliff.

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