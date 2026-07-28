Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

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John Winter's avatar
John Winter
4h

Thank you for your dedication. I know I am guilty of headline searching and not analyzing. Appreciate the reminder that hard work is still necessary.

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1 reply by Christopher Arnell
Dean Weitenhagen's avatar
Dean Weitenhagen
12h

Valiant effort to explain the length of your pieces. You offer valid reasons. We, your subscribers, don’t wish for headlines, 30 second quotes or five paragraph writings. We, I actually, would still prefer your work in two bites rather than one. Write on.

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