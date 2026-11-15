THIS IS HOW THEY DO IT

Americans have spent years arguing about fraudulent ballots, illegal voters, and suspicious vote counts. But what if we’ve been looking in the wrong place?

What if the real vulnerability is inside the systems that count the votes?

In this explosive 1-hour, 43-minute presentation, investigative commentator Joe Oltmann walks through documents, technical records, and testimony alleging how American elections could be compromised from the inside.

Dominion. Smartmatic. Venezuelan election technology. Engineers with access to voting systems. Remote connections. Software allegedly capable of changing election results.

Oltmann names names, examines the technology, and presents testimony that raises serious questions about who had access to America’s election infrastructure and what they could do with it.

The allegations go well beyond ordinary election irregularities. They describe a potential means of manipulating results without ever touching a ballot box. Whether that manipulation actually occurred remains a question that demands evidence.

If Americans cannot trust the systems counting their votes, what exactly are we voting for?

Watch the entire presentation. It’s long, but the allegations deserve more than a sound bite and another round of assurances that everything is perfectly secure.

Full credit: Joe Oltmann | Untamed | Special Election Integrity Update

Runtime: 1:43:25