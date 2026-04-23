Arnell’s Substack

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April's avatar
April
17h

I just had a conversation about this. The black neighborhood where I teach is almost entirely dependent on SNAP and Medicaid. When the government shutdown caused a delay in SNAP refills it was a crisis for the families and the corner stores. Adults at school told the kids that they should learn to save and plan. Obviously a lot of parents didn’t.

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