Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Humdeedee's avatar
Humdeedee
6h

Having been self-employed half my work-life I truly understand what it is like going through what you are experiencing. On the one hand it is stressful, scary, and certainly insecure. On the other, those times and years taught me to be a careful manager of inconsistent income, to be frugal and cost conscious and to work smarter and better to improve and create steadier income.

I hope your readership is steadily increasing so you can continue your writing career. I applaud your independence and courage to rely on your own skills and abilities to provide your income. Wishing you the best!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Arnell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture