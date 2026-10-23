Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

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Christopher Arnell's avatar
Christopher Arnell
1d

Substack's 2026 Midterms page pulls its election predictions from Polymarket, which I consider dubious enough as a measure of electoral reality.

Next to those predictions, Substack features a section called "Read what shapes the races."

And what does it showcase? One anti-Trump hit piece after another. Dan Rather, Jeff Tiedrich, Joyce Vance, and more of the same.

Those articles don't appear there by accident. Substack's own selection system determines what gets featured, and the results I've seen are overwhelmingly one-sided.

You can publish anything on Substack. Apparently, getting promoted is another story.

Sound familiar? It should. It's the same gatekeeping problem I've complained about for years.

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Slam Dunkum's avatar
Slam Dunkum
18h

Chip in for this guy! His stuff's pretty good and..."there but by the grace of God go I"...

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