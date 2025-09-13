Charlie Kirk’s killer was caught today. We don’t know everything yet. But for many people, the facts never mattered.

They celebrated his death before they knew who pulled the trigger. Not because they were misinformed, but because they had been trained to see him as the enemy.

That training came from schools that teach children to question reality before they can spell it; newsrooms that frame criminals as victims and conservatives as threats; judges who bend law toward ideology; bureaucrats who act without consent. This is not confusion. It is conditioning.

Charlie Kirk told people that plainly, especially the young. For that, he was labeled dangerous.

We don’t have a trans problem. We don’t have a race problem. We have a Democrat problem. The sooner we stop pretending otherwise, the sooner we can begin to fix what they’ve broken.

A Party Built on Lies

The Democrat Party is not a movement. It is a machine, and its fuel is deception.

It was the party of slavery, of segregation, of Jim Crow. It opposed civil rights when it mattered, then rewrote the story when it became useful. The textbook myth says the parties “switched” in the 1960s. The reality is simpler: the sales pitch changed.

What really happened is simpler. The party changed its sales pitch. It stopped trying to own Black people and started trying to manage them. It traded chains for checks. The welfare state replaced the plantation, and loyalty was expected in return. The same formula has been used ever since. Take a group. Separate it from tradition and family. Inject resentment. Offer dependence. Call it justice.

That model has been scaled across every line of identity politics. The Democrat Party does not serve groups. It uses them. Trans people are valuable when they participate in voting. Gay people are useful when they march. Black Americans are useful when they riot. Women are useful when they resent. But the moment one of them refuses the role they’ve been assigned, the party turns on them. Ask any Black conservative. Ask any gay Christian. Ask any woman who says no to abortion.

These are not protected groups. They are pressure valves. When the machine needs turnout, it opens the valve. When it needs funding, it opens the valve. When it requires silence, it closes it again.

The same party that once enforced segregation now enforces ideological purity. The labels have changed. The methods have not.

Breaking People On Purpose

Healthy people are hard to control. People with stable identities, strong families, and a clear sense of responsibility tend not to riot, demand censorship, or define themselves by grievance. That is a problem for a political party that needs emotional instability to stay in power.

So the system breaks them first.

Public schools no longer focus on teaching students how to think. They focus on what to feel. In 2022, only 13 percent of eighth graders were proficient in U.S. history, and just 22 percent were proficient in civics. At the same time, gender identity theory is introduced in elementary school. Children are asked their pronouns before they can write a complete paragraph. Some districts even permit “social transition” without parental consent. These are not fringe claims. They are formal policy in states like California, Maryland, and Oregon.

Between 2016 and 2021, insurance claims data tracked at least 776 cases where minors between the ages of 13 and 17 underwent chest surgeries for gender dysphoria. That data, compiled by Komodo Health and verified by Reuters, only includes those covered by insurance, not out-of-pocket procedures. While these numbers are small relative to the general population, the cultural impact is far larger. The medical system has normalized the idea that a confused adolescent can be “affirmed” through irreversible surgery before they are old enough to vote or legally buy tobacco.

Child Gender Surgeries on the Rise

And most Americans are unaware that this is even happening.

Supporters call it care. But the numbers tell another story. A 2023 study in Frontiers in Psychology found that over 50 percent of transgender-identifying individuals report being diagnosed with depression. Nearly as many have anxiety disorders. A 2021 Swedish cohort study showed that suicide rates remain elevated even after full gender-affirming surgeries, suggesting that the core issues are not surgical.

This is not compassion. It is crisis repackaged as identity.

The same playbook applies to every group the Democrat Party claims to protect.

Black Americans are told they are victims of structural forces beyond their control. Meanwhile, 84 percent of Black fourth graders in the United States cannot read at a proficient level. Rather than address the failure of schools, politicians fund diversity offices and rewrite test standards. The result is dependency, not dignity.

Women are told that motherhood is oppression and that family is a trap. Yet one in four women in America is on prescription psychiatric medication. The suicide rate among girls aged 10 to 14 tripled between 2007 and 2021, according to CDC data. The same party that claims to defend women now tells adolescent girls they may have been born in the wrong body.

A Generation in Crisis

Gay Americans are told that their sexual orientation must dictate their politics. Dissenting voices are silenced. In 2023, the Human Rights Campaign labeled conservative LGBT speakers as “extremists,” despite many of them having faced discrimination in earlier decades for being gay. Once again, identity is only accepted if it votes the right way.

Immigrants are used as political leverage. They are promised sanctuary, but receive chaos. In New York City, over 160,000 migrants have arrived since 2022, overwhelming shelters and social services. While activists protest immigration enforcement, working-class neighborhoods are left to absorb the costs.

Mental illness is not addressed. It is elevated. In cities like San Francisco, mentally ill individuals are left untreated on the streets in the name of compassion. In schools and online, teens are taught that identifying with a diagnosis is a form of identity. A 2021 CDC report found that nearly 60 percent of teen girls experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, the highest rate ever recorded.

What do all these examples have in common?

They take vulnerable people and make them more vulnerable. Not by mistake. By design.

A broken person cannot stand on their own. But they can march. They can post. They can vote. And as long as they vote the right way, the system will pretend to care.

But once they stop being useful, once they detransition, once they ask questions, once they stop complying, they are discarded. Their pain is ignored. Their deaths are erased because they were never the point.

They were just fuel.

This Isn’t Just a Corrupt Party. It’s a Sick System

It’s tempting to look at all of this and call it corruption. Maybe even incompetence. That would be comforting. But it would also be wrong.

This is not just the result of bad leadership. It is the product of a system that selects the wrong kind of people and rewards the worst kinds of behavior. Within the Democrat Party and the institutions it controls, success no longer depends on competence or character. It depends on loyalty to the narrative. That distinction changes everything.

In a healthy system, abnormal ideas and pathological personalities are filtered out. In a sick system, they are elevated. Over time, people with disordered thinking rise through the ranks, protect one another, and rewrite the rules in their own image. That is not a glitch. It becomes the design.

The evidence is not hidden. You can see it in every major city that Democrats have run for decades.

Los Angeles County voters replaced George Gascón with Nathan Hochman on November 5, 2024 after three years of rising property crime, open-air drug markets, and the repeated release of violent offenders. Police reports showed that nearly one-third of violent crimes in some districts were committed by individuals with active warrants or prior convictions. The voters eventually said enough. But the damage had already been done.

In Chicago, fewer than 6 percent of carjacking cases were prosecuted between 2021 and 2023. Arrests dropped. Witnesses stopped cooperating. Officers disengaged. And the city suffered more than 700 homicides per year. Most of those killed were young Black men. Their names did not trend. Their funerals were not covered. Because the narrative did not permit it.

The Cost of Democrat Policy

In San Francisco, the city lost nearly one-third of its foot traffic between 2019 and 2024. Major retailers closed. Office towers emptied. Public drug use increased. And yet, city leadership continued to fund safe injection sites, decriminalize theft under $950, and denounce critics as reactionaries. Walgreens and Whole Foods left the city. So did most of the middle class.

This is not poor policy. It is protected ideology.

It also extends beyond city government. It reaches into federal agencies, courts, and public schools.

In 2023, the CDC revised its language guidance to accommodate “birthing people.” The Department of Education funded materials suggesting that white children should acknowledge their “privilege” in early grade school. The Pentagon cut fitness standards and prioritized equity targets while the Army missed its recruiting goals by over 10,000 soldiers. These are not isolated missteps. They are institutional choices.

What the Polish psychologist Andrzej Łobaczewski described as a pathocracy now describes our reality. He argued that when psychologically abnormal individuals gain power, they create a feedback loop, what he called ponerogenesis, in which others like them are promoted, and institutions become detached from objective reality. In such systems, truth is not denied. It is irrelevant. What matters is whether a statement is politically useful.

That is how a federal agency can fund sterilization procedures for 16-year-olds and still call it healthcare. That is how the Justice Department can pressure platforms to censor information about COVID-19 origins and then quietly admit they were wrong. That is how a national press corps can ignore race and motive in a killing if it disrupts the preferred story.

In this kind of system, sane people become quiet. Normal becomes suspicious. The people who once upheld standards begin to fear them. And the language itself begins to rot.

Corruption can be prosecuted. But this is something deeper. It is a kind of institutional psychopathy. And the Democrat Party has built its entire political machine on keeping it alive.

The only thing that stops it is confrontation. Not compromise. Not dialogue. Not “bipartisan understanding.” Just people willing to name the disease and tell the truth, no matter what it costs.

This diagnosis did not begin with me. A Polish psychologist named Andrzej Łobaczewski lived through both Nazi occupation and Soviet communism. He spent his life studying how entire societies fall into the hands of pathological leaders. What he described half a century ago sounds eerily familiar now.

The Psychology of Political Evil

Andrzej Łobaczewski was not a theorist in a lab. He was a clinical psychologist living under two of the most repressive regimes in modern history, Nazi Germany and Soviet Communism. What he observed over decades became the foundation for a framework he called political ponerology: the science of evil applied to political systems.

His argument was simple: political evil is not random. It follows patterns. And if you study those patterns, you can predict how a society will decay.

Hysteria Creates an Opening

Every totalitarian cycle begins with what he called hysterization, a cultural shift in which emotion overrides reason and truth becomes subject to ideology. The public becomes more suggestible. Disagreement is viewed as danger. Debate disappears. Instead, slogans dominate.

This is not theoretical. In Maoist China, students turned against their teachers in the name of ideological purity. In 1930s Germany, the press trained ordinary citizens to view Jews as subhuman long before any violence began. In the Soviet Union, books were rewritten, history was erased, and party loyalty mattered more than accuracy.

In the United States, we see the modern version in how children are taught to feel before they are taught to think. Historical facts are softened or omitted if they don’t match current narratives. Pronouns matter more than performance. Emotional safety is elevated above objective truth. In a culture like that, the ground becomes fertile for something worse.

Pathological Individuals Rise Through the Ranks

Łobaczewski observed that in a healthy system, pathological people, sociopaths, narcissists, and manipulators are filtered out. But in a hysterical society, they are rewarded. Their lack of guilt, their ability to lie without shame, their willingness to do what others won’t; these traits become advantages.

Over time, these individuals begin to organize. He called these clusters ponerogenic associations. At first, they’re informal. Just a few people protecting each other. But once they gain access to power, in a court, a university, a media outlet, or a political party, they promote people like themselves. Normal people either conform, stay silent, or are forced out.

What emerges is a structure where pathology is not an accident. It’s a requirement.

You can see this today in school boards that punish parents for questioning curricula. In newsrooms that fire reporters for saying men cannot get pregnant. In bureaucracies where failure is ignored if it supports the narrative, and competence is punished if it doesn’t. You don’t need to prove a conspiracy. You only need to look at the incentives.

The Pathocracy Takes Hold

Eventually, the system becomes so saturated with these dynamics that it crosses a threshold. Łobaczewski called this a pathocracy, rule by the disordered.

In such a system, truth is not suppressed. It’s irrelevant. The only question that matters is whether an idea helps or hurts the regime.

In a pathocracy:

Truth is punished as “misinformation.”

Concern is labeled “hate.”

Dissent is called “extremism.”

And pathology is celebrated as “progress.”

These are not exaggerations. In modern America, we have watched federal agencies pressure social media companies to silence citizens who were later proven correct. We’ve seen pediatric hospitals remove breasts from 15-year-old girls while calling it compassion. We’ve seen prosecutors release violent offenders onto the streets because their incarceration rates were politically inconvenient.

In this kind of system, the victims are not just the people harmed by the policies. The victims are also the public who begin to question their own sanity, who see the disconnect but are told they must not speak it.

Łobaczewski believed that the cure to this was not violence. It was truth. Truth repeated. Truth grounded in documents. Truth that doesn’t blink when attacked.

Because evil is not just about malice. It is about systems that remove accountability and reward destruction.

And once that kind of system takes root, it does not collapse on its own. It must be exposed.

The Celebration of Death

Charlie Kirk was assassinated in broad daylight. That was the crime. What followed was the exposure.

Within hours of the shooting, the hashtags began. Some were celebratory. Others were sarcastic. But very few were mournful. Public figures on the Left remained silent. Progressive influencers made jokes. Memes circulated comparing his death to “justice.” The message was clear: he deserved it.

That reaction did not come from nowhere. It came from a culture that has been trained, not informed, not persuaded, but trained, to dehumanize anyone who pushes back against the narrative.

Behavioral researcher Chase Hughes called it exactly what it is: psychological conditioning. His breakdown of the public response to Kirk’s death described the formula step by step. Isolate people socially. Feed them a constant stream of fear, outrage, and tribal loyalty. Expose them only to the most extreme versions of the “other side.” Redefine opposition as evil. And when a target is finally eliminated, reward them, not with facts, but with a feeling of moral superiority.

This kind of mass response isn’t new. It is just digital now.

In 2016, a YouGov poll found that one in five Democrats believed violence against political opponents could be justified “in extreme cases.” By 2023, a UC Davis Violence Prevention Research Program study found that over 42 percent of Democrats and 36 percent of Republicans now believe that “violence against the other party is sometimes justified.” This is not fringe anymore. It is mainstream and growing.

A 2021 Pew survey found that only 14 percent of Democrats and 17 percent of Republicans viewed the other party as “reasonable.” More than 60 percent on each side viewed the opposition as “dangerous.” And among younger voters, the numbers are even more extreme. Social media platforms, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, accelerate these views with algorithmic targeting and echo chambers.

You do not have to look far to find examples. In 2017, a Bernie Sanders supporter opened fire on Republican members of Congress at a baseball practice. He nearly killed Rep. Steve Scalise. In 2020, a man in Portland who described himself as “100 percent Antifa” shot and killed a Trump supporter in the street. In both cases, legacy media outlets described the events with neutral or softened language. Headlines focused more on motivations than victims. There were no national reckonings. No major campaigns for unity.

Contrast that with the outrage coverage surrounding January 6, where even people who walked into a building and took selfies were called threats to the republic. The discrepancy isn’t subtle. It’s institutional.

Kirk’s death brought all of this to the surface again. Even before the shooter was identified, the narrative had already been written. The facts were irrelevant. What mattered was the perception that Kirk, simply by existing and speaking, had invited violence upon himself. And in the minds of many, he had earned it.

This is what happens when political opposition is rebranded as an existential threat.

We now live in a country where public figures, if they are on the wrong side of the political divide, are regularly censored, deplatformed, demonetized, and investigated. Kirk himself was banned from multiple platforms for stating that men cannot become women. Corporate media described him as “extreme” and “hateful,” even as he called for dialogue and transparency. When the system fails to cancel a man, some people now quietly hope someone else will do it for them.

That is not democracy. That is pathology.

And pathology needs fuel.

In 2020, major U.S. cities saw more than 10,000 protest-related incidents labeled “civil unrest,” including 574 riots as defined by insurance data and DHS reports. The Insurance Information Institute estimated over $2 billion in damages, making it the most expensive period of civil unrest in American history. The slogan at the time was “silence is violence.” But when real violence occurred, the press either ignored it or called it “mostly peaceful.”

When Supreme Court justices were doxed in 2022 after the Dobbs draft decision leaked, and one was nearly assassinated, the coverage was subdued. When churches and crisis pregnancy centers were vandalized, it was dismissed. When pro-life students were assaulted on college campuses, the attackers were often treated as frustrated activists.

So when Charlie Kirk was killed, the same playbook unfolded.

The corporate press coverage was subdued. There were no urgent calls for national unity from legacy media outlets. The tone was clinical, even dismissive, as if the event had already been processed and filed away before the facts were fully known.

But the White House responded.

President Trump called Kirk “a great guy from top to bottom,” ordered flags to be flown at half-staff, and urged Americans to remain peaceful. He later announced his intent to posthumously award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the country.

Mourning came, from the White House, from ordinary Americans, and from communities across the country who had been impacted by Kirk’s work. Candlelight vigils, prayer circles, and memorials appeared in towns and on campuses. But from the Democrat Party and the corporate press, there was only silence. Not grief. Not respect. Not even basic decency.

That silence wasn’t just absence. It was strategic.

We now live in a culture where public murder is met with indifference, or worse, approval, if the victim stands on the wrong side of the political divide. That is not a political difference. That is a moral collapse.

A nation cannot survive if violence becomes a partisan commodity. We do not have to guess what comes next. History already told us. When the cost of truth is death, most people stop telling it. And when that happens, the people who celebrate get bolder.

We are not there yet. But we are not far off.

Who Profits from the Chaos?

If the country looks broken, it’s because someone is breaking it. And if it keeps happening, it’s because someone benefits.

The chaos we see is not just a side effect of bad policies. It is a strategy. Because in every collapsed city, every censored voice, every failing school system, and every act of political violence, there is always someone who walks away richer, more powerful, or more protected.

We are told it’s all just mismanagement. But that excuse only works the first hundred times.

The Business of Breakdown

Look at what happens when cities fall apart. The people who suffer are the working class. The people who thrive are the activists, the administrators, and the consultants, the ones who sell the crisis while claiming to solve it.

In Los Angeles, the city has spent over $837,000 per unit on “affordable housing” for the homeless. One report found the city spent $1.2 million building a single apartment unit through its HHH program. And homelessness is still up. The LA Homeless Services Authority reported a 9 percent increase in homelessness in 2023, despite a budget of nearly $1 billion.

In San Francisco, more than $672 million per year is allocated toward homelessness programs, with over 400 nonprofits receiving city funds. Yet public drug use and sidewalk encampments continue to rise. An audit found that some of these groups had no measurable outcomes, no oversight, and in some cases, actively obstructed enforcement.

Failure is profitable, if you’re on the right side of the machine.

The Racial Grift

After George Floyd’s death in 2020, over $10.6 billion in corporate pledges were made to “racial justice” causes. This included more than $1.6 billion from tech companies alone. Where did the money go?

Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation received $90 million in 2020. A 2022 financial report revealed millions spent on real estate and consulting fees paid to friends and family of leadership.

Nike, Google, Amazon, and Apple all launched massive DEI programs, only to lay off their diversity teams a few years later with no lasting impact on racial inequality.

School districts redirected COVID relief funds to hire equity consultants. In one case, a California district paid $170,000 to Ibram X. Kendi’s group to host a Zoom workshop.

The result?

According to FBI data, Black homicide victimization rose by 43% between 2019 and 2021. Many police departments faced budget cuts or political constraints that led to slower response times, record attrition, and demoralized officers. Meanwhile, small businesses in black neighborhoods were destroyed, 41% of Black-owned businesses closed permanently during the 2020 riots and pandemic lockdowns.

Who Profited, Who Paid

So who got justice? Certainly not the people on the ground. But the activists, academics, and politicians made out just fine.

The Gender Industry

Then there’s the trans movement, one of the most lucrative and protected ideological machines in the country.

The global gender transition market is projected to reach $5 billion by 2030 , with U.S. clinics seeing double-digit annual growth.

In the U.S. alone, gender-affirming surgery revenues reached an estimated $2.1 billion in 2022 , with puberty blockers adding hundreds of millions more.

Drug companies like AbbVie and Endo Pharmaceuticals make lucrative profits off medications like Lupron, originally designed for prostate cancer or endometriosis, now prescribed off-label to halt puberty.

Incentives are everywhere. Public schools get federal Title IX funds tied to gender inclusion policies. University researchers secure millions in grants for “affirmation-based studies.” Hospitals receive favorable insurance reimbursement rates for transition-related procedures. And media platforms actively suppress dissent.

Truth becomes a liability. Confusion becomes currency.

When detransitioners speak out, they are censored. When doctors raise concerns, they are blacklisted. The machine does not allow introspection, only acceleration.

And who benefits? Not the children. Not the parents. Not the public. The winners are always the same: the institutions, the fundraisers, the political operatives who treat chaos as capital.

The Real Party of Power

And above it all sits the Democrat Party, pretending to be the fireman when they are the arsonist.

They don’t have to push the ideology themselves. They’ve built the infrastructure: the judges, the bureaucrats, the university boards, the HR departments, the media pipelines. They plant the seed and let the machinery grow it. And when the damage arrives, they point to it as proof that more government control is needed.

That’s not leadership. That’s entrapment.

This is what political ponerology describes, not just bad people, but bad systems designed to elevate them. Systems that punish dissent, reward pathology, and demand obedience in exchange for safety. Systems that feed on failure and call it progress.

We are not watching incompetence. We are watching design.

Every time a city falls, every time a child is confused, every time a mob forms in the name of justice, there is a professional class of grifters waiting to monetize the moment. They have built careers, empires, and entire voter bases on division and disorder. They don’t want peace. They want leverage.

And the longer we pretend they’re trying to fix it, the worse it will get.

What Comes Next Is Up to Us

If everything feels upside down, it’s because the people who run the system have turned it upside down on purpose.

They don’t want you calm. They want you angry, but only at each other. They don’t want you united. They want you afraid, confused, ashamed, and obedient. Because broken people don’t resist. They obey.

And that’s the whole point.

We are not watching accidents. We are watching a campaign.

Charlie Kirk wasn’t just killed. He was dehumanized first, just like Trump was, just like every conservative voice that dares speak with clarity. The press didn’t treat Kirk’s death as a tragedy. They treated it like the closing of a tab. One less problem. One more inconvenience off the table.

And let’s be honest, this didn’t begin with Charlie.

The Left has spent years calling conservatives fascists. Nazis. Terrorists. Enemies of democracy. They’ve spent every election cycle telling the country that if Trump wins, it’s the end of the republic. That the people who vote for him are dangerous. Irredeemable. Less than human.

And now we’ve seen the result.

There have been multiple documented attempts on Donald Trump’s life:

In 2024 , a rooftop sniper opened fire at a Pennsylvania rally. The bullet grazed Trump’s ear and killed Corey Comperatore .

Weeks later, Ryan Wesley Routh was arrested near Trump’s golf course in Florida. He was hiding in the shrubbery with a rifle and a clear plan . The Secret Service intercepted him before he could fire.

And way back in 2016, a British man named Michael Sandford attempted to grab a police officer’s gun at a Trump rally in Las Vegas. He told authorities he’d been planning to assassinate Trump for months.

Most people probably never heard about the 2016 attempt. Some forgot. And the media made sure the rest never knew.

The media downplayed it. The institutions brushed it off. And the same people who accuse Trump of being dangerous act like attempted murder is just part of the job, as long as it’s their side pulling the trigger.

Charlie Kirk’s death is not some shocking departure. It is the predictable consequence of the climate the Left created, and refuses to take responsibility for.

The Democrat Party didn’t just fail to stop the hate. It poured gasoline on it. Liberal media outlets didn’t report the facts. They shaped the narrative to demonize their enemies. And the universities? They mass-produced foot soldiers for this ideology and taught them to see disagreement as danger, and violence as activism.

This is not a country suffering from political division. It’s a country being deliberately shattered by one side, while the rest of us are told to sit quietly and take it.

Well, not anymore.

What comes next isn’t up to the Democrats. It’s not up to the media. It’s not up to the people who brought us to the edge of the cliff.

It’s up to us.

We stop apologizing. We stop backing down. We stop letting people who hate this country define its values, its heroes, and its future.

We stop letting them lie about our history, our families, and our children. We call out the rot. We name the enemy. And then we start building something that cannot be canceled, corrupted, or co-opted.

New schools. New institutions. New leadership. New voices. And a new moral backbone that doesn’t flinch when the mob screams.

We’ve played defense long enough.

This isn’t just a battle over elections. It’s a battle over reality itself. Because if they get to keep defining the truth, if they get to keep censoring, erasing, mocking, and threatening without consequence, then they will never stop.

So we end it. Not with violence. With resolve.

We stop obeying. We stop believing their labels. And we start acting like people who intend to win.

Because we don’t have a trans problem.

We have a Democrat problem.

And we’re not going to let them drag this country down without a fight.

