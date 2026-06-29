“America does not disappear because one generation loses a war. It disappears because one generation decides the country is too embarrassing to defend, too flawed to love, and too troublesome to save.”

America turns 250 years old on July 4, 2026.

That should be a very big deal.

I was around for the 200th birthday in 1976. I was eight years old, and I still remember the feeling. The country was not perfect. Nobody serious ever said it was. But people were proud of it. They were excited to celebrate it. They understood that America, with all its flaws and failures, was still something rare in human history.

There were flags everywhere. Bicentennial logos. School projects. Parades. TV specials. Neighborhood events. Patriotic songs. Red, white, and blue on anything that could hold color.

And remember, this was before social media. No Facebook. No Twitter. No TikTok. No Instagram. No YouTube. No cable news screaming into the bloodstream of the country twenty-four hours a day.

Yet somehow, Americans seemed more aware of the country’s 200th birthday than they are today of its 250th.

The buzz around America’s 250th birthday feels half as big as the Bicentennial. Probably less. That is not scientific, but it is hard to miss if you are old enough to remember both eras.

America250 says the country will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 2026. Gallup reported in 2025 that only 58 percent of U.S. adults said they were extremely or very proud to be American, the lowest number Gallup had measured. But the party split tells the bigger story: 92 percent of Republicans said they were extremely or very proud to be American, compared with 53 percent of independents and only 36 percent of Democrats. That is not a healthy patriotic temperature heading into the country’s 250th birthday.

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1976 Was Not Perfect

The comparison is not that 1976 was perfect. It was not.

America had just come through Vietnam, Watergate, inflation, oil shocks, urban crime, and a deep collapse of trust in Washington. The country was tired. The government had embarrassed itself. Institutions had lost credibility.

But even then, Americans still seemed to understand a distinction that many people have now forgotten: the government is not the country.

You can distrust politicians and still love America. You can criticize the people in charge and still honor the civilization you inherited. You can admit the country’s failures without treating the country itself as a crime scene.

That distinction has been badly damaged.

Four months after America celebrated its 200th birthday, voters elected Jimmy Carter. Carter was a Democrat, and his presidency became a warning in its own way. Inflation, energy shortages, weakness abroad, the Iran hostage crisis, and the general sense that America was drifting all became part of the late 1970s memory.

In July 1979, Carter gave what became known as the “malaise” speech, though he never used the word malaise. He called it a “crisis of confidence” that struck at the “heart and soul and spirit” of America’s national will.

He was not entirely wrong about the mood of the country. Something had gone soft. Something had become uncertain. The problem was that Carter seemed better at diagnosing exhaustion than restoring confidence.

Carter was not a socialist revolutionary. He was not trying to deconstruct America. He was not embarrassed by the language of faith, country, thrift, duty, and personal responsibility. For all his failures, Carter still belonged to an older Democrat Party that understood America as a country to be led, not dismantled.

That is how far the Democrat Party has moved.

The party that once gave America Jimmy Carter now has to explain why open socialists are winning primaries in New York, why capitalism polls worse than socialism among Democrat voters, why anti-American rhetoric is treated as sophistication, and why the party’s activist class often seems embarrassed by the very country it wants to govern.

The issue is not simply that America elected a Democrat after the Bicentennial. The issue is that the Democrat Party of 1976 and the Democrat Party of 2026 are not the same animal.

Trust Collapsed, But Not All Distrust Is the Same

The old America had distrust too. It had plenty of it.

In 1976, people had reasons to distrust Washington. They had seen Vietnam, Watergate, inflation, and official lying. Yet Gallup found that trust in the mass media was still in the 68 to 72 percent range during the 1970s. By 2025, Gallup had that number at 28 percent.

That collapse did not happen because Americans became stupid. It happened because people watched too many institutions spend too many years telling them not to believe what they could see.

A healthy country can distrust politicians, journalists, bureaucrats, judges, school boards, universities, and corporations. In fact, a free country probably should distrust powerful institutions. The American system was designed by men who understood that power needs limits because human beings are not angels.

But there is a difference between distrusting institutions and despising the country itself.

The left has spent decades blurring that line. A bad government program becomes proof America is evil. A bad police officer becomes proof law enforcement is illegitimate. A bad chapter in history becomes proof the whole country is a crime scene.

That is how civic skepticism turns into national self-hatred. Once that happens, radicals do not need to win the argument. They only need to convince enough people that the old country no longer deserves a defense.

The America They Were Told Did Not Exist

One of the more revealing side stories of the 2026 World Cup has had very little to do with soccer.

International visitors have been filming ordinary America and reacting like they found a country they had not been told existed. Food portions, free refills, small talk, helpful strangers, tailgates, road trips, diners, Waffle House, free chips and salsa, and people laughing with strangers from countries they could not find on a map ten minutes earlier.

Some of it is funny. Some of it is charming. But underneath it is something more serious. Many of these visitors seem surprised not because America is perfect, but because the America they were warned about is not the America they are meeting.

That is the part the anti-American story cannot explain. A country can have crime, political division, bad cities, dishonest leaders, and cultural decay, and still have millions of decent people living ordinary, generous, civilized lives.

That is the America the left hates admitting exists, because it complicates the story. If America is nothing but racism, greed, violence, oppression, and decline, then the radical can pose as a rescuer. If America is also families, churches, small businesses, neighbors, diners, veterans, volunteers, immigrants, road trips, open doors, and strangers who help each other, then the radical is not rescuing the country. He is lying about it.

That is why these World Cup reactions are more than cute travel content. They are accidental testimony. Visitors came expecting the caricature and kept finding the country, not the government, not the media, and not the activist class.

A Country Taught to Be Embarrassed by Itself

Americans have not suddenly lost interest in fireworks, flags, cookouts, music, parades, baseball, veterans, family gatherings, or national celebrations. Something else happened. Millions of Americans were taught to be embarrassed by their own country.

Patriotism was treated as suspicious. American history was reduced to a list of sins. Gratitude was replaced by grievance. The country that gave more ordinary people more freedom, wealth, opportunity, mobility, and self-correction than any civilization in history was recast as a villain in its own story.

This did not happen by accident. It was taught in schools, reinforced in universities, repeated by the media, laundered through nonprofits, defended by bureaucrats, and normalized by politicians who learned that you can attack the country that made you powerful, so long as you call the attack justice.

A country can survive people criticizing it. America was built with arguments, pamphlets, newspapers, lawsuits, elections, protests, sermons, town halls, and stubborn citizens who did not trust power. Criticism is not the problem.

The problem is when criticism turns into contempt. The problem is when children are taught that America is not a flawed nation worth improving, but an evil nation that needs to be deconstructed. Once people believe that, they do not reform a country. They replace it.

That is not reform. That is tearing down the country while pretending to repair it.

New York Is a Warning, Not an Isolated Event

The socialist wins in New York should have shaken more people awake. New York is not the whole country, but it is often where the Democrat Party shows you what it wants before it has the votes to impose it everywhere else.

The same people who told you socialism was fringe are now watching open socialists defeat Democrat incumbents and move from protest politics into actual power. The same people who told you radical politics were just campus theater are now watching those politics move from classrooms to city hall, from activist groups to Congress, from slogans to budgets.

That is not theory anymore. In New York’s 2026 Democrat primaries, Mamdani-backed left-wing candidates won major races, including Brad Lander over Rep. Dan Goldman, Darializa Avila Chevalier over Rep. Adriano Espaillat, and Claire Valdez in the race for the seat being vacated by Nydia Velázquez. Even reporting from the left called it a major night for New York’s socialist movement, while more moderate Democrats warned that the party was being pulled into dangerous territory.

These candidates are not winning because voters suddenly became experts in Marx, central planning, or the history of failed socialist states. They are winning because New York is expensive, people are frustrated, the old Democrat establishment has failed to solve problems it has owned for generations, and socialists are very good at turning real grievances into political power.

That part should be understood, but understanding why people fall for a bad idea is not the same as respecting the bad idea.

Socialism is politics for people who think intentions pay bills. It always begins with compassion and always ends with coercion, because once the promised benefits outrun the available money, somebody has to be forced to pay, comply, ration, wait, or shut up.

That is why socialism so often becomes the waiting room for communism. It teaches people to accept the premise that the state has the moral right to reorganize society in the name of equality. After that, the only real debate is how much power the state should take and how quickly it should take it.

Bad ideas do not usually arrive all at once. They begin as academic language, become activist demands, turn into campaign promises, and eventually show up as policy. By the time normal people notice, they are often told it is too late to object.

The modern left does not need to win every seat at once. It only needs to keep moving the acceptable position farther left. Yesterday’s radical becomes today’s progressive. Today’s progressive becomes tomorrow’s moderate. Then conservatives are told they are extremists for objecting to what everyone knew was crazy ten years earlier.

That is how socialism comes back wearing better clothes.

It does not arrive saying, “We are here to destroy markets, punish success, expand government control, reward dependency, weaken families, and make everything political.”

It says affordable housing. It says free transit. It says equity. It says climate justice. It says workers’ rights. It says democracy. It says liberation. It says care.

There is always a pretty word on the label, always a bill, and somehow the bill is never paid by the people who wrote the slogan.

Socialism Is Not a Fringe Problem Anymore

I have not found a clean 1976-to-2026 apples-to-apples poll on support for socialism. But we do not have to pretend the direction is mysterious.

In the Cold War era, socialism and communism still carried the smell of failure, repression, bread lines, secret police, and Soviet domination. People could argue about taxes, unions, welfare, regulation, or the size of government, but the word socialism still had some historical weight attached to it.

That weight has been stripped away for millions of younger voters.

By 2025, Gallup found that 39 percent of Americans viewed socialism positively. More important, Democrat voters were the only partisan group that viewed socialism more positively than capitalism. Gallup put them at 66 percent positive toward socialism and only 42 percent positive toward capitalism.

That is not a fringe problem. That is a party-base problem. And it is not happening because socialism suddenly became smarter. It is happening because millions of voters were never taught what socialism actually does once the slogans become law.

Socialism is not new. It is not brave. It is not sophisticated. Socialism is one of the oldest scams in politics: promise people equality, give power to planners, punish the productive, subsidize dependency, blame the shortages on enemies, and then insist it only failed because the wrong people were in charge.

The young people cheering it today are not discovering some bold new future. They are reheating an old mistake and calling it justice.

Some Democrats Are Starting to Notice

Many ordinary Democrat voters may be seeing this more clearly now than the party leadership wants to admit.

A lot of them did not sign up for socialism. They did not sign up for open borders, boys in girls’ sports, anti-police politics, endless racial scolding, hostility toward Israel, or candidates who treat the American flag like a problem. Many of them thought they were voting for normal liberalism, not a permanent revolution run through city councils, school boards, activist nonprofits, and congressional primaries.

That is dangerous for the DNC, because once normal Democrat voters realize what the activist class actually believes, the party has a problem. The leadership can either admit the radicals are radicals, or it can keep pretending they are just energetic young progressives with better slogans.

But voters are not blind forever.

The truth about the Democrat Party is often ugly enough without decoration. You do not have to invent a hit piece when the party’s own candidates, platforms, slogans, and primary voters are doing the explaining for you.

The Midterms Are a Guardrail

This is why the 2026 midterms matter.

The Senate is not just another chamber. It confirms judges. It blocks or advances legislation. It conducts investigations. It can slow an administration or enable one.

Heading into the 2026 elections, Republicans hold a narrow Senate majority. Ballotpedia lists the Senate at 53 Republicans and 45 Democrats, with two independents caucusing with Democrats. That is not a fortress. It is a guardrail.

Guardrails matter when the car is heading toward the cliff.

If the Democrat Party wins the Senate, the left does not become more moderate. It becomes more confident. The lesson it will take from victory is not that Americans want balance. The lesson will be that the country is ready for more spending, more racial politics, more federal control, more open-borders logic, more attacks on energy, more judges who treat the Constitution as a suggestion, more excuses for crime, and more lectures about democracy from people who treat half the country as illegitimate.

People like to say, “That can’t happen here.” A lot of things happen because decent people spend too much time believing they cannot.

America Does Not Disappear All at Once

America does not disappear all at once. It disappears one compromised institution at a time.

One school board. One district attorney. One judge. One curriculum. One election. One lie. One generation of children taught that the country they inherited is not worth defending.

A country can survive bad politicians. It has done that many times. It cannot survive forever if its own people stop believing it deserves to survive.

That is the part many people still do not want to face. The real danger is not simply that the left wants power. Every political movement wants power. The danger is that the left has spent decades teaching Americans to hate the inheritance they were supposed to protect.

When you convince children that America is rotten, do not be shocked when they grow up and vote for people who promise to tear it apart. When you teach them that capitalism is exploitation, do not be shocked when they vote for socialism. When you teach them that police are the enemy, do not be shocked when they excuse crime. When you teach them that borders are racist, do not be shocked when they treat citizenship as meaningless.

When you teach them that men can become women, do not be shocked when they stop trusting the adults who told them to deny the obvious. When you teach them that every inequality is proof of oppression, do not be shocked when they hand power to people who promise to punish the successful and subsidize the irresponsible.

Ideas have consequences, and bad ideas have victims.

Why This Work Stays Free

That is why this work exists.

I do not put the important stuff behind a paywall because the people who most need to read it are often not paid subscribers yet. They may be your friends, your coworkers, your relatives, your neighbors, your kids, your church friends, or the person at work who knows something is wrong but has never seen it explained plainly.

If you send them an essay and the first thing they hit is a paywall, the conversation may end right there. That is not what I want.

I want the work to travel. I want people to read it, save it, argue with it, send it, quote it, and come back to it when the next lie is being sold as compassion, democracy, equity, progress, liberation, or justice.

I have a point of view. Anyone who reads me for five minutes knows that. But having a point of view is not the same as making things up.

I try to present both sides of a topic fairly, even when one side is badly wrong. My own bias surely creeps in here and there. That is human. But I try to keep it on a leash by sticking to facts, numbers, history, incentives, consequences, and examples people can check for themselves.

I do not usually write hit pieces because I do not need to. The truth about the Democrat Party is often ugly enough without decoration. If anything, the challenge is not making it sound worse than it is. The challenge is getting people to look at what is already sitting in front of them.

Think of this page as a kind of wiki for cutting through political nonsense. When someone tells you socialism just means being nice to poor people, illegal immigration has no real cost, the Democrat Party is the party of civil rights and racial healing, crime is caused by poverty, schools are failing only because of underfunding, men can become women, America is uniquely evil, or every obvious failure of the left is somehow the fault of conservatives, there should be something here you can use.

Not slogans. Not bumper stickers. Not recycled outrage.

Arguments. Facts. History. Receipts. Plain English.

That is why the work is free.

I am one of the writers who does not put the main arguments behind a paywall. That is intentional. I want to earn the paid subscription by putting the work out in the open first.

I do not want to hide the best material and then crank out twice as much thin content so people feel like they are getting their money’s worth. That may work for some publications. It is not what I am trying to build.

I would rather write the pieces that need to be written, make them available to everyone, and trust that enough people will understand the value of keeping that possible.

That is an act of faith. But faith is not magic.

Free to Read Does Not Mean Free to Produce

Free to read does not mean free to produce. It takes time to research, write, source, edit, publish, build charts, check claims, follow stories, connect dots, and say plainly what too many professional conservatives are too careful to say.

It takes me doing my part. It takes readers doing theirs.

If this work has helped you understand what is happening, become a paid subscriber. If it has helped you explain something to someone else, become a paid subscriber. If you have used one of these essays in an argument, a comment thread, a family text chain, a conversation at work, or a debate with someone who needed to hear it, become a paid subscriber.

If you cannot support financially, share the work. Not once. Regularly.

Send it to people who need it. Restack it. Quote it. Post it. Email it. Use it as a resource. Put it in front of people who are still reachable.

We need to educate the masses one person at a time if necessary. That may sound slow, but most real change is slow until it is not. One person sees the pattern. One person stops repeating the approved lie. One person realizes the slogan was never harmless. One person finally has the words to explain what he already knew in his gut.

That is how a country remembers itself.

There Is No Someone Else

The left has institutions. It has universities, foundations, bureaucracies, media outlets, activist networks, billionaire donors, teachers unions, nonprofits, and an entire vocabulary designed to make radicalism sound respectable.

We have truth, memory, plain speech, stubbornness, and the willingness to say what normal people know but are often afraid to say out loud. That can still be enough, but only if we stop pretending that someone else will handle it.

Everybody talks about doing something. Very few people actually do much, because each person assumes another person will step up. Someone else will write it. Someone else will share it. Someone else will fund it. Someone else will challenge the lie. Someone else will explain the truth to people who have been trained not to hear it.

There is no someone else. There is me doing my part and you doing yours.

What Will Your Answer Be?

Someday, this may not feel theoretical.

Your children or grandchildren may ask what you did when the country was being handed over to radicals, cowards, bureaucrats, socialists, racial hustlers, open-border activists, and professional liars.

They may ask what you did when America was turning 250 and half the country seemed too embarrassed to celebrate it.

They may ask what you did when the schools turned against the country, when crime was excused, when boys were put in girls’ sports, when socialism was rebranded as compassion, when anti-American radicals were treated as moral authorities, and when every obvious lie came wrapped in the language of justice.

They may ask it very simply.

“Pop-Pop, what did you do before America went away?”

I hope my answer is simple.

I was the canary in the coal mine, and I have tried to be Paul Revere.

I saw the smoke before many people wanted to admit there was a fire. I heard the rumbling before the polite people were ready to call it danger. And I tried to warn anyone who would listen.

Not because I think I am some great historical figure. I am not. But every country needs people willing to say what they see before it becomes fashionable to admit it. Every country needs people willing to ride through the dark, wake the sleeping, and warn the comfortable that the danger is not coming someday.

It is already here.

I kept the work free because a warning does not help much if the warning is locked behind a paywall.

I tried to educate anyone who would listen. One reader. One argument. One conversation. One person who finally had the facts, the language, and the confidence to say, “No, that is not true.”

I asked those who could support the work to support it. I asked those who could not support financially to share it. And I refused to pretend that silence was wisdom when the country needed warning.

If you know people who can help support this publication, tell them about it. Send them the work. Ask them to step up. Not because I am owed anything, but because the work is useful, the moment is serious, and independent voices need actual support if they are going to keep going.

America does not disappear all at once. It disappears when too many people decide someone else will save it.

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That is how bad ideas survive. People see the damage, but learn to speak around it. They know something is wrong, but they are trained to call it complicated, sensitive, divisive, or dangerous to say out loud.

This work exists for the people who are done pretending.

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