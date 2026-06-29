Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

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jimy uranwala's avatar
jimy uranwala
16h

As usual, well written and all true. But you omitted one major reason: In order to get future Democrats, the Democrats have imported millions of migrants lured purely by economic reasons and free money, who don't know a damn thing about America's history, culture, values or anything else, much less our Constitution. That's the voting block that made NYC just go commie. Expect much more as the illegals become citizens.

I think anyone who hates America should be given a free one-way ticket to a country of their choice. Even if their ancestors came on the Mayflower. I'll gladly contribute to such a fund. We should only accept those who TRULY believe in our values as enshrined in our Constitution. That's why I came, 45 years ago.

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Phillip Chavez's avatar
Phillip Chavez
16h

Fantastic work yet again Christopher! You always hit the nail on the head.

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