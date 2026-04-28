Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles Snead's avatar
Charles Snead
11h

There appear to be at least four officers within five feet unobstructed of where Cole passed and two of those were in a distance they could have stepped in front of him. The one officer that backed up was facing directly at the officer that appears to draw his weapon. No movement from that officer till Cole is within a few feet. The officer that draws has time to do that before Cole passes. It almost appears the officer that was closest was recoiling from from a shot as his hips move backwards violently as the one officer had his weapon directly pointed at him as Cole passed. The officer that had his weapon drawn was also backing up but that might just be weapons training.

You make a good point and I questioned this the first time I saw it. But I now see there were at least five officers (there appears to be two at a screening device?) in a position to make a difference. Thanks for the slow mo. Not their best day.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Arnell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture