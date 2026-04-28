“The difference between containment and catastrophe can be one step backward.”

In football, one of the first things you learn on defense is not to give the runner the lane he wants.

You do not always have to make the perfect tackle. You do not have to knock him backward, embarrass him, or make the highlight reel. Sometimes your job is much simpler than that.

Be in the way.

Keep your leverage. Take away the easiest path. Force the runner to slow down, redirect, bubble outside, or run into help. If you cannot stop him by yourself, make sure he cannot keep moving cleanly.

That is basic football. It is also basic containment.

And when I watched the security footage involving Cole Tomas Allen, that is exactly what bothered me.

Cole Tomas Allen is now facing federal charges after the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting on April 25, 2026. Federal authorities charged him with attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump, along with firearms-related charges, after he allegedly tried to breach security at the Washington Hilton while Trump, the First Lady, Vice President Vance, and other senior officials were at the event. Reports say he was armed with a shotgun, a pistol, and knives, and that a Secret Service agent was struck in the chest but protected by a ballistic vest.

So this is not a small thing.

This was not a man cutting through the wrong hotel hallway. This was not a drunk guest stumbling into a restricted area. This was not an ordinary security mix-up.

This was a checkpoint at an event involving the sitting president of the United States.

Full checkpoint footage. Watch the movement near the screening lane as Cole approaches and passes through the security area.

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That is why the movement of the last agent near Cole deserves scrutiny.

I don’t know what was in the agent’s mind, and one camera angle never tells the whole story. A visible mistake is not proof of something malicious. But movement matters, especially in a security setting where seconds matter and space matters even more.

Watch the last agent closest to Cole.

At the beginning of the clip, the agent appears to be positioned near the checkpoint, close enough to affect Cole’s path if he moves decisively. He is not across the room. He is not out of the play. He is in a position to make a play.

That is what makes the next few seconds so important.

As Cole moves through the checkpoint area, the agent does not appear to step into his path. He does not appear to square up, close the lane, or force Cole to redirect. Instead, he seems to give ground, moving backward or angling away from Cole’s line of travel.

Trimmed view of the critical moment. The nearest agent appears to give ground instead of stepping into Cole’s path and closing the lane.

One other detail stands out. The agent closest to the camera appears to draw his weapon before the agent nearest Cole makes his decisive movement. That matters because it suggests at least one person in the room had already recognized the threat. While one agent is moving to a weapon posture, the agent in Cole’s lane still appears to give ground rather than take space away. Maybe there is an explanation for that difference. Different angles, different assignments, different threat perception. But it makes the open lane harder to ignore.

In football terms, that is the moment the defender gives up leverage.

If a runner is coming through a gap, the defender’s job is to make him go somewhere else. He may not make the stop alone. He may not even bring the runner down. But if he does his job, the runner has to adjust. That pause means something. That step sideways is critical. That split second lets help arrive.

That does not seem to happen here.

Cole appears to get the space he needs. Once he clears that immediate area, the situation changes. Now everyone else is reacting. Agents and officers have to close from behind or from the side.

That is the difference between containment and pursuit.

In football, once the runner gets through the first gap, the defense is chasing. At a presidential checkpoint, that difference can be catastrophic.

Slow-motion view. In football terms, this is where the defender either fills the lane or gives it up. At a presidential checkpoint, that split second can be catastrophic.

There may be an explanation we cannot see from the footage. The agent may have seen a weapon, misread the angle, lost balance, frozen for a split second, or made a tactical decision that looked strange from the camera’s viewpoint. That is possible.

But from the video, the movement looks passive at the exact second when assertive containment mattered most.

The question is simple: why was the lane available? Why was Cole not forced to slow down, redirect, or run through a body before everyone else had to chase?

That question deserves an answer.

In sports, this would be a brutal film-room moment. A coach would stop the tape, back it up, play it again, and ask the defender what he saw. Where was your leverage? Why did you open your hips? Why did you give him the gap? Why did you not force him into help?

Nobody would need a conspiracy theory to ask those questions. They would ask them because the tape demanded it.

The same standard should apply here, only more so. In football, giving a runner a clean lane can cost you a touchdown. At a presidential security checkpoint, giving a suspect a clean lane can cost the country its president.

Getting Cole after he cleared the lane was better than not getting him at all. That should go without saying. President Trump praised the agents, and I understand the instinct. The suspect was stopped. The president survived. Law enforcement did not run from the danger.

But gratitude is not the same thing as analysis.

The question is not whether stopping Cole after the breach was better than letting him continue. Of course it was. The question is why he got that far in the first place. If Cole had been wearing a suicide vest, carrying a chemical device, or trying to detonate something in a crowd, stopping him after he cleared the lane might have been too late.

That is the old barn-door problem. Reviews after the fact are necessary, but they are not the same thing as protection. You can study the latch, rewrite the rules, and promise new procedures after the horse is gone. But at a presidential checkpoint, the job is to keep the lane closed before the suspect gets through.

That is the part people should not sleep through.

Trump already survived an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024, where Corey Comperatore was killed and two others were seriously wounded. Just over nine weeks later, Ryan Wesley Routh was arrested near Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach after authorities said he hid near the course with a rifle while Trump was golfing. Routh was later convicted of attempting to assassinate Trump and, in February 2026, sentenced to life in prison plus seven years. Now, after April 25, 2026, federal prosecutors are charging Cole Tomas Allen with attempting to assassinate the sitting president.

And the question gets larger when you look beyond the three major attempts. There was also the man who tried to climb the White House fence in February 2025. There was the armed man who entered Mar-a-Lago’s secure perimeter in February 2026 before being shot and killed by law enforcement. Those may not belong in the same category as Butler, West Palm Beach, or the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting. But they do belong in the same conversation.

How many breaches, near-breaches, and attempts have to happen before the country stops treating each one like an isolated event?

The press can turn a splash of apple cider vinegar on Ilhan Omar into a moral emergency. But a pattern of breaches and assassination attempts around Donald Trump somehow becomes a process story about protocols, reviews, and lessons learned.

Fine. Review it.

But do not use the review as a sedative.

The margin for casual mistakes is gone.

America cannot afford security that looks surprised when surprise is the entire point of an attack. It cannot afford agents who give space when space is what a suspect needs. It cannot afford checkpoints where one bad angle or one passive step turns containment into pursuit.

Maybe the official explanation will make sense. Maybe there is another camera angle that changes the story. Maybe the agent did exactly what he was trained to do based on something we cannot see.

Fine.

Then show the country.

Because when the president is nearly killed, “trust us” is not enough. Not after Butler. Not after West Palm Beach. Not after Charlie Kirk was murdered while speaking publicly in 2025. Not after the country has spent years watching political violence move from warning to footage.

This is bigger than one agent.

It is about whether the people responsible for protecting the president are willing to explain what happened in plain English. It is about whether there was a breakdown in training, positioning, communication, reaction time, or threat recognition. It is about whether someone reviewed the footage the way a coach reviews film, not to protect feelings or agencies, but to find failure points before the next one becomes fatal.

That is what serious people do after a near catastrophe.

They do not hide behind jargon. They do not bury the uncomfortable part. They do not pretend the public is too stupid to understand what it is seeing.

They answer the obvious question.

Why was the lane open?

Because from what we can see, the last man with a chance to disrupt Cole’s path appears to give ground instead of taking it away. That may be explainable. It may even be defensible. But it is not nothing.

And if this were football, the film room would be ugly.

This was not football.

This was the president of the United States.

Don’t Read This and Do Nothing

I write about this stuff day in and day out because it matters.

Not someday. Not in theory. Right now.

Too many people see what is happening, complain about it, share a few posts, shake their heads, and then go right back to normal life as if someone else is going to handle it. Later, those same people talk about what they would have done if they had been alive during some other crisis in history.

Well, we are alive now.

This is our moment.

The weakness has to go. The excuses have to go. The “someone else will fight this” mindset has to go.

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