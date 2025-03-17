In any functioning society, decisions are made based on trade-offs, not utopian ideals. The feminist movement, which once championed equal opportunity, has gradually transformed into something that prioritizes ideology over common sense, slogans over reality, and activism over outcomes. Nowhere is this more evident than in its treatment of men—not as partners in society but as obstacles to be dismantled.

For decades, we have been told that masculinity is toxic, that men are oppressors, and that traditional male roles must be abolished. Yet, rather than leading to the promised utopia of gender equality, these efforts have had an unintended and devastating consequence: women today are less safe than they have been in generations.

By systematically dismantling the very idea of male responsibility, leadership, and protection, feminism has made society weaker. It has left women unprotected, allowed predators into female spaces, and then demanded silence from the women affected. And nowhere is this failure more apparent than in the areas of crime, rehabilitation, and the destruction of women’s safe spaces.

The War on Masculinity: How We Got Here

Ideas have consequences. One of the most damaging ideas in modern times is the notion that masculinity is a problem that needs to be solved.

We see it in the media, where men are consistently portrayed as incompetent fools while women are depicted as the only rational, capable figures in the room.

In TV sitcoms, the father figure has gone from the wise patriarch to the clueless buffoon who can't operate a washing machine or make a decision without his wife’s permission.

In commercials, the husband can’t change a diaper, can’t manage finances, and certainly can’t fix anything around the house —but his wife swoops in to save the day.

In films, white male characters are either villains, comic relief, or relics of the past, replaced by female versions of themselves in the name of “progress.”

What does this constant messaging produce? A generation of men who have been conditioned to believe they are useless—or, worse, that they are the problem. It discourages men from embracing responsibility, from standing up for what’s right, from protecting their families, and from defending the vulnerable.

And what happens when society convinces men that they are no longer needed? Women suffer.

How Feminism’s Shift Has Left Women More Vulnerable Than Ever

At its core, civilization exists to protect the weak from the strong. That is why we have laws, police forces, and a criminal justice system. But when ideological crusades override practical considerations, we begin dismantling the very institutions meant to uphold order—and women pay the price.

Rising Violent Crime Against Women

By demonizing masculinity and discouraging men from standing up as protectors, feminism has left women defenseless against the very real dangers of the world.

In the UK , violent crimes against women have increased by 70% since 2015 .

In the U.S., rape cases have risen sharply , particularly in urban areas where police presence has been weakened.

In Sweden, a country that prides itself on extreme feminist policies, rape and sexual assaults have skyrocketed—not coincidentally, at the same time as mass migration from cultures that do not share Western views on women’s rights.

What does feminism have to say about this? Nothing. Instead of advocating for tougher sentencing for rapists, for self-defense training, or for policies that actually make women safer, modern feminists spend their time fighting for biological men to have access to women’s bathrooms.

The Betrayal of Women’s Safe Spaces

At one point in history, feminism fought to create spaces that protected women from predatory men. But today, that idea has been abandoned in favor of appeasing the latest gender ideology trends—even when it puts women in danger.

Men Placed in Women’s Prisons

In California , a biological male convicted of raping multiple women was transferred to a female prison—where he assaulted women yet again .

In Canada , a convicted male sex offender was allowed into a women’s prison, where he promptly attacked female inmates .

In Scotland, a man who raped two women was initially placed in a female prison simply because he “identified” as a woman.

The result is exactly what any rational person would expect, but rationality seems to have been supplanted by ideology.

Rehab Centers: The Final Betrayal

Drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers exist to help people at their lowest, most vulnerable points—and yet, even these spaces are being compromised.

Biological men are routinely placed in female dorms in rehab centers , despite the fact that many of these women are recovering from trauma, including sexual assault.

Women entering an all-female rehabilitation center are not informed that biological men identifying as transgender women may also be in the facility, including as potential roommates .

Men identifying as women are employed as staff and put in positions of authority over vulnerable female addicts , many of whom are not in a state to advocate for themselves. These men posing as women are allowed to see female patients naked, perform cavity searches, and be alone with female patients.

Women who feel uncomfortable or unsafe are reprimanded and told that they must accept the situation or risk losing their place in the program.

If feminism once fought for women’s dignity, it is now fighting to strip it away.

The Ramifications for Future Wars and Survival

Civilization is not a given—it must be built, defended, and preserved. If history has taught us anything, it is that nations that abandon strong men will not survive in the face of real threats.

While Western societies are busy emasculating men, demonizing masculinity, and prioritizing gender ideology over military readiness, our adversaries are doing the opposite.

China is actively building the largest and most technologically advanced military force in history.

Russia has focused its efforts on reinforcing traditional masculinity, making military service a point of national pride.

Radical Islamic groups continue to raise young men in warrior cultures, where masculinity is directly tied to strength and dominance.

Wars are won by the strong, the prepared, and the willing. And right now, the West is deliberately weakening, unpreparing, and demoralizing the very men who would be called upon to defend it.

The simple truth is this:

If war comes and we are not ready, it will not be feminism that saves us—it will be men.

Weakness Invites Disaster

✔️ Men have always been the defenders of civilization.

✔️ Our enemies understand this—and are actively preparing.

✔️ The West’s obsession with emasculating men is an invitation for defeat.

What goes around, comes around.

And we may soon find out, in the most brutal way possible, what happens when a society abandons the very men who were meant to protect it.