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Chuck Flounder's avatar
Chuck Flounder
9hEdited

So many Americans desperately wish to pretend that we can go back to the mellow 1990s, when the libertarian ethos seemed like our evolutionary future. After four years of open borders, and the discovery that our enemies [and the radical Marxists who attempted a leftist revolution half a century ago] have been influencing our education system for several decades, that's no longer an option. We are forced to choose between a small handful of authoritarian options, and hope we choose wisely. We are entering one of history's decision funnels, and our options diminish every day we are unwilling to confront the fact that our political opponents are not arguing for a competing vision of American society; they are arguing for the guillotine. As the French proles quickly discovered, the Jacobins had no economic plan for the future: it was only the guillotine.

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Frenchy's avatar
Frenchy
6h

There are so many root causes it's hard to narrow them down to a manageable scope. IMO, the biggest contributor to the decline has been the "slow march through our institutions" which Gramsci and the Frankfort dorks advocated back in the 1930's. Once they hippy-dippy lefties took over universities and government bureaucracies, our goose was defeathered and placed in the warm pot. Since then the heat has been turned up while we all slept through it.

I don't like being pessimistic, but looking at the rapid rise of Islam and the recent results in NY (now Denver also), I think our goose is cooked. I really don't see a return to rational public discourse without some version of a violent civil disruption. I believe the left will keep pushing until they provoke such violent reactions from the right. I think that's what they intend. I think our social and cultural norms have been disrupted (they like to call it 'deconstructed') to the point we are ripe for such chaos.

I see it in my own kids. I knew it was really bad when both of my sons had sympathy for Luigi Mangione's cold-blooded murder. I could not believe these were my sons. However, both of them went to universities and received masters degrees (which I helped pay for). Their favorite slogan is "this economy is just not working for us." I am disgusted. I was born to a stay-at-home mom and my father worked for the railroad (not in administration); however, according to this generation, I was born with a silver spoon in my mouth. According to this generation, it's too much trouble to "build" a life over time. You should have a $600,000 home, fine cars, cell phones, cable TV, and a pension when you graduate with your "gender studies" degrees. Oh, and by the way, "love is love."

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