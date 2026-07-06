“The Fourth of July is easy. The hard part is defending the country after the people who hate it go back to work.”

The fireworks are over.

The flags are coming down.

The speeches have ended.

On America’s 250th Fourth of July, we heard the familiar story again. The founders risked everything. Soldiers carried the flag through mud, blood, fire, and foreign battlefields. Ordinary Americans became extraordinary because the moment demanded it.

That story is true.

But the question after every patriotic speech is the same.

What happens when the flags come down?

Because countries are not only lost on battlefields. They are also lost in classrooms, newsrooms, courtrooms, boardrooms, bureaucracies, algorithms, and polite conversations where everyone knows something is wrong but learns not to say it.

That is where we are now.

The standard media narrative does not just tell people what happened. It tells them what they are allowed to notice.

It tells them border chaos is compassion. Censorship is safety. Racial favoritism is justice. Political violence is mostly peaceful when the right people do it. Cultural surrender is tolerance. Anti-American movements are merely misunderstood, marginalized, oppressed, or “complex.”

Then it tells them anyone who notices the pattern is the problem.

That narrative does not defeat itself.

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It has money behind it. It has institutions behind it. It has universities, nonprofits, media companies, corporate HR departments, activist judges, politicians, algorithmic favoritism, and a professional class trained to repeat the same slogans in slightly different accents.

This publication does not have that.

This publication has readers willing to keep it alive.

That is why I am asking for your support.

Over the last year, this reader-backed publication has generated nearly half a million views.

That is not just traffic.

That means this work reached people.

People who had learned to keep their voices down.

People who thought they were the only ones noticing.

People who thought they were the only ones questioning the official story.

People who sensed the pattern, but had never seen it laid out plainly, directly, and comprehensively.

People who knew something was wrong, but also knew that saying it out loud could cost them friends, jobs, reputations, or peace in their own families.

Then they found this publication and realized they were not alone.

That is the work.

Not because every reader agrees with every sentence. Not because every post is perfect. But because the standard media narrative depends on isolation.

It depends on making normal people believe their private doubts are dangerous, hateful, fringe, or insane. It depends on convincing people that if they notice the contradiction, they are the contradiction. If they question the slogan, they are the extremist. If they reject the approved lie, they are the threat.

That is how control works in a supposedly free society.

Not always through prison. Not always through force. Often through shame, silence, reputation, employment, social pressure, and the quiet understanding that certain truths are safer left unsaid.

This publication exists for people who are done pretending.

Done pretending the country is healthy.

Done pretending the ruling class is merely incompetent.

Done pretending the media’s job is to inform us, rather than discipline us.

Done pretending anti-American ideas become harmless because they are spoken in the language of compassion, equity, democracy, inclusion, safety, or justice.

The narrative machine is funded.

The pushback should be too.

Support has slowed lately. I will not dress that up. This work runs on reader support, and right now that support makes a real difference.

I do not have a corporate sponsor, a nonprofit grant, a university department, a donor class, or a media company behind me.

That is the whole point.

This work is independent because readers keep it independent.

I write, research, publish, argue, source, and push this work because I believe America is worth defending, and because most people with platforms are too afraid, too bought, too comfortable, or too polite to say what needs to be said plainly.

If this work has helped you think more clearly, say something more boldly, push back a little harder, or feel less alone in noticing what is happening, please consider supporting it today.

Every paid subscription, gift, restack, comment, and share helps keep this work moving without asking permission from the institutions I criticize.

Become a paid subscriber:

https://mrchr.is/help

This is the easiest way to support the publication monthly or annually and help keep the work free for readers who cannot pay.

Make a one-time gift:

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This is for readers who do not want another subscription but still want to help keep the work going.

Join The Resistance Core:

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This is the higher-support option for readers who want to make a larger contribution. The suggested amount is not the only option. You can choose a different amount that works for you.

Venmo:

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This is the simplest direct option for anyone who wants to send support without going through Substack.

If you cannot give, I understand completely. Share the work. Restack it. Send it to one person who needs it. That helps too.

But if you can support it financially, now would be a very good time.

The Fourth of July is easy.

Keeping the country after the fireworks are gone is the hard part.

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