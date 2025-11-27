You’ve probably noticed I don’t hide anything on here.

No paywalls. No “for paid subscribers only.” No teaser posts where the good stuff is locked behind a button.

If I think something is important enough to write, I think it should be free for any American who wants to read it. That has been my rule from the start.

But there’s a piece of the story I have not talked about as directly, and I think it is time I do.

A reader once told me I was “a kind of modern Paul Revere.” I do not say that to brag, and I do not think of myself as some legendary figure. What I appreciated about that comment was the job description behind it. Revere was a working man who saw danger coming, and instead of minding his own business and hoping for the best, he got on the horse and sounded the alarm.

That is really all I am trying to do here.

Pay attention.

See what is coming.

Warn people who still care about this country.

But here is the part that history books always soften. Revere did not matter because he rode. He mattered because people listened. If he had shouted that the British were coming and everybody rolled over and went back to sleep, we would not be talking about him at all.

The alarm only matters if someone answers it.

That is where you come in.

I want to talk honestly for a minute about how this platform works in real life, not in the marketing brochure.

Substack likes to present itself as a level playing field where the best ideas rise to the top. In practice, that is not entirely how it works. Many of the big liberal writers who dominate the “Bestseller” and “Rising” lists did not start where I did. They came in with email lists from other platforms, with institutional backing, with paid campaigns, with media appearances, driving thousands of people at a time. Some have sponsors. Some have their subscriber bases quietly bought, imported, or boosted. Some have friendly algorithms and fake accounts nudging them up the charts.

I am not saying that to whine. I am saying it so you understand the reality.

I do not have a TV slot. I do not have a foundation for buying blocks of subscriptions. I do not have a PR team or a list of 100,000 names that came over from a cable network or a blue-check media job.

All I have is this: the work, and you who read it.

The extended essays you read here do not come from scrolling headlines and firing off hot takes. They come from digging through history, policy, crime data, court records, agency reports, old speeches, past betrayals, and the patterns that connect all of it to what is happening right now. They come from decades of watching the same tricks being run on the American public in slightly different packaging.

That is why a lot of you have told me, “You’re saying things I’ve felt for years but never heard put into words.” It is not because I am magical. It is because I have been carrying this stuff around in my head for a long time, and I finally decided to sit down and lay it out in a way that regular people can follow.

That kind of work takes time and focus. It is not something you do on the side after you have done three other jobs. It also does not come with a safety net. There is no institution paying my salary while I poke at the very institutions that would rather not be poked.

So here is the simple, uncomfortable truth.

If you want voices like this to survive, it cannot just be “nice idea, glad you’re doing it.” At some point, people who see the value have to decide they are willing to help carry it.

I am not asking you to support me because you feel sorry for me. I am asking you to support the work because you believe it matters that someone is willing to say these things, while most of the culture is either scared or bought.

If this Substack has helped you see something more clearly, if it has armed you for conversations, if it has put words to the unease you feel about what is happening to this country, then I am asking you directly:

Consider becoming a paid subscriber.

It is eight dollars a month or eighty dollars a year. That is what buys the time to keep researching, keep connecting the dots, finish the book I am working on, and build out the nonprofit structure that can outlast me and train other people to do this kind of work.

I will keep the writing free for everyone. That principle is not changing. But keeping it free does not mean it costs nothing to produce. It means I am trusting the people who see the value to step up and say, “Yes, this should exist. Yes, this should continue. Yes, I am willing to be part of that.”

If you want to do that, you can upgrade here:

If you cannot support financially, you can still help. Share the work. Send an essay to someone who needs to read it. Bring one new reader who knows something is wrong but cannot quite explain why.

Revere’s ride mattered because people woke up when they heard him coming.

If you hear what I am saying and it resonates, I am asking you not just to nod and move on, but to answer it.

Independent voices don’t survive because they shout.

They survive because someone hears them — and answers.

Thank you for reading, for thinking, and for caring about where this country is headed.

If You Value This Work,

I’m Asking You to Stand With It

This work is not kept alive by universities, foundations, or wealthy patrons. It is carried by readers who believe that truth still matters, and that citizenship still has a meaning deeper than convenience.

When you become a paid subscriber, you are not funding a hobby. You are helping keep the lights on, the water running, food in the house, medical bills covered, and rent current so I can continue writing instead of walking away to survive another way.

This Substack is how I support my family and how I buy the time needed to research, write, and push back against a narrative machine that never sleeps. Your support keeps that work alive.

