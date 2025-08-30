Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ernest More's avatar
Ernest More
1d

The ultimate heresy. The people who claim to care the most about children and justice cannot tolerate this message. Even considering the possibility that there is truth here would undermine their entire sense of self and worldview.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ANG Pilot's avatar
ANG Pilot
1d

Another in a string of great essays that brings the receipts.

It's too bad the people who have the power to implement policies that might change things will never be exposed to these thoughts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Christopher Arnell
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture