Most people encounter arguments in real time, unprepared. They feel something is wrong, but they don’t yet have the language, history, or structure to respond clearly. That gap is where slogans win and thinking loses.

This Substack exists to close that gap.

The goal has never been outrage or virality. It’s been preparation. The kind that lets you recognize a bad argument immediately, explain why it fails, and walk away without having to raise your voice.

That kind of clarity takes time. It takes reading, research, and writing that isn’t rushed to fit a news cycle. And it takes independence.

There’s no organization funding this work. No donors with messaging preferences. No advertisers. No editorial board smoothing edges. What you read here is supported directly by readers who believe it’s worth existing.

Share

That support is what makes long-form pieces possible. It’s what allows arguments to be developed fully instead of reduced to slogans. It’s what keeps this work accountable to reality instead of incentives.

I rent. I have expenses. I live in the same material world as everyone else reading this. This isn’t a confession or a pitch. It’s simply the structure under which this work exists.

If you’ve found value here — if these essays have helped you articulate a position, recognize a pattern, or think more clearly under pressure — becoming a paid subscriber is how you help keep it going.

If you can’t, sharing the work still matters. Thoughtful readers are the point.

This project survives the same way it was built: one reader at a time, choosing clarity over comfort.

Thank you for being one of them.

Best regards,

Chris

Help Keep This Work Independent

This project exists for one reason: to explain things clearly, without slogans, shortcuts, or institutional incentives shaping the conclusions.

That kind of work takes time. It takes reading, revisiting history, checking claims, and writing in a way that assumes the reader is capable of following a serious argument. There is no organization behind this yet. No foundation money. No media company. Just me, doing the work, and readers deciding whether it’s worth sustaining.

That means the people who benefit from this work are also the ones who make it possible.

Become a Paid Subscriber

Paid subscriptions are what allow this Substack to remain independent and consistent. They cover the unglamorous realities — time to research, time to write, and the basic expenses that come with doing this work without cutting corners or softening conclusions.

https://mrchr.is/help

Make a One-Time Gift

If a subscription isn’t the right fit, a one-time contribution still helps keep this work viable and uncompromised.

https://mrchr.is/give

Join The Resistance Core

This tier is for readers who see this work as something that should exist long-term and want to make a stronger statement of support. It defaults to $1,200 per year, but you can adjust it to any amount that makes sense for you.

Think of it less as a donation and more as a once-a-year vote for clarity over noise.

https://mrchr.is/resist

If You Cannot Give

Sharing this essay with someone who values careful thinking still matters. Distribution built on trust is more durable than any platform boost.

Sign Up for the Boost Page — Free

If you are a writer, a simple way to help extend the reach of this work without relying on systems that reward distortion and outrage.

https://mrchr.is/boost-form

Thank you for reading carefully.

Thank you to those who already support this work.

I don’t take that trust lightly, and I intend to keep earning it.

Give a gift subscription