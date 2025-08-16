Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chuck Flounder's avatar
Chuck Flounder
9m

Great article, Chris!

Thanks for bringing Alan Keyes to my attention, I didn't know about him.

Also don't forget Walter Williams:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nXMxCEkRy5o

Here's what the left really thinks about black conservatives--this got very little coverage:

https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2021-09-10/lapd-investigating-egg-throwing-incident-larry-elder-venice-homeless

Imagine if that had happened to a Democrat candidate--we'd still be hearing about it today.

If you want to watch white liberals do some subliminal facial contortions, ask them how they feel about minorities who voted for Trump; a record number last year. You can guess how they think because of the enthusiasm with which they vilify white rednecks. But when minorities engage in redneck behavior, only silence from the left, as if they're children with poor impulse control.

Of course the exact same hypocrisy applies to Democrats' fetishizing of poor people. It's not in our nature to care about masses of poor people outside our own tribal boundaries; that's not how most humans are wired. The ones who are wired for altruism demonstrate it by donating their own time and resources to help the poor. Most people's idea of altruism is merely voting to pickpocket the wealthy in the furtherance of lofty ideals; not realizing they are voting for their own pockets to be picked.

And of course Democrats wouldn't be trying to open our borders to the entire world in order to boost their sagging constituency, would they? Conspiracy theory! Except they have a hard time explaining why voter ID laws are racist, when you need an ID for every other area of civic life...

The main thing I was wondering as I read this is how many Democrats have actually read Uncle Tom's Cabin, even black Democrats. I've never read it, but I also don't consider my party as the savior of every oppressed minority [except Jews, apparently]. I lost all my Democrat friends over October 7 and its aftermath. Oh well, gotta clean out the pipes every now and then...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
KB0679's avatar
KB0679
41m

"Over 80 percent of Black Americans still vote for the Democrat Party, the same party that once fought to keep them enslaved, segregated, and silenced."

And we chose to remain in America after emancipation, and a majority of us live in the former Confederate states. Clearly we're not averse to engaging with things with a racist past because we know that things can and do change. We've gotten over the Democratic Party's past, and it hasn't stopped a majority of the Hispanic and Asian electorate from joining the party either. Maybe you should get over it too and quit throwing that sordid history in our face over and over just just because you don't like the way we vote. Try making a case FOR the policies you prefer without all the racist theatrics. It makes you no better than those you criticize, but then again, that would entail making an actual effort to talk TO Black Americans instead of virtue-signaling to your tribe.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Christopher Arnell
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture