“The Left funds influence. The Right consumes content.”

If you’re reading this, you’re probably not the person I need to persuade. You already know how this works. You’ve watched narratives get pushed, stories get framed, and supposedly organic moments turn out to have money, structure, and repetition behind them.

That already puts you ahead of most people.

The people who usually decide elections are not the ones reading long essays, chasing source material, or paying close attention week after week. They are the ones catching fragments. A headline here. A clip there. A phrase repeated often enough that it starts to sound true. They do not build their political views from the ground up. They absorb impressions over time, and then they vote from those impressions.

That is the group everything is aimed at, because that is the group that can still be moved.

If that sounds abstract, it isn’t. You’ve already seen it.

This is the kind of news the average middle-of-the-road voter may tune into for a few minutes, catch a headline, and move on.

Here’s a simple example. Dozens of local news stations across the country, all reading the same script, warning about “bias” and “fake news.”

Different cities. Different anchors. Same words.

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How the Middle Gets Influenced

The environment they live in is not neutral. It is built, funded, and repeated until it blends into the background. That is how ideas move from fringe to mainstream without most people ever noticing the transition.

In 2020, the surge around Black Lives Matter did not spread because millions of people suddenly decided to research the issue in depth. It spread because the message was everywhere at once. News coverage, corporate messaging, social media, and cultural signals all pointed in the same direction, and people in the middle absorbed it without having to go looking for it.

The same pattern shows up in how money moves. Platforms like ActBlue did not rely on a handful of large donors. They built a system where millions of small contributions created a constant flow of funding. That funding keeps messaging active, visible, and unavoidable.

And it is not limited to politics. Platforms like Netflix shape perception through repetition and tone. Most people are not reading policy papers. They are watching stories, absorbing themes, and forming impressions about how the world works without realizing it.

These are not isolated examples. They all point to the same thing. Influence does not spread by accident. It is built, funded, and repeated until it feels like common sense.

One side understands this and invests heavily in it. It funds messaging, repetition, and distribution so its ideas show up everywhere, including in places where people are not looking for them. The other side tends to rely on being right and assumes that is enough. It isn’t.

If you want something different to reach the people in the middle, it has to be built and backed by people who already understand the problem. You’re not just helping me here. You’re helping push this toward the people who still can be reached, and that helps all of us.

Where You Fit In

This is where most people on the Right make a mistake. They consume, agree, and move on, as if agreement itself is a contribution. But agreement by itself does not build anything, fund anything, or reach anyone new. Meanwhile, the other side builds and funds the machinery that carries its ideas into the places where the middle lives.

That gap does not fix itself.

If something is going to reach the people who are not paying attention, it has to be built deliberately. It has to be consistent, and it has to be supported by people who understand what is at stake.

That is what this is.

Not just writing. Not just commentary.

Early-stage infrastructure aimed at reaching beyond the people who already agree.

What Happens Next

Right now, everything here is built by one person. Every post, every breakdown, every thread, and many of the videos are put together from scratch, and it is being done under the kind of constant pressure that makes it harder than it should be to keep building.

That limits what this can become.

We’re close enough now that a relatively small number of people stepping up would make a real difference. Not in an abstract sense, but in the practical sense of having more time for building, and less time dealing with constant financial fires.

If you’ve read more than once, you already understand what this is trying to do. The question is whether it stays at this level or grows into something that can actually compete for attention outside the echo chamber.

So let me say it plainly. I’ll keep doing more, but I need you to do more too.

If you want this work to reach middle-of-the-road voters, casual readers, neighbors, co-workers, friends, relatives, and the people who are still persuadable, then this cannot just be something you read quietly and agree with. It needs fuel, and it needs reach.

Funding is the key piece right now. Paid subscriptions are what help move this work higher, keep it visible, and make it more likely that new people will come across it. That matters more than most people realize. One of the main ways new readers find me is through visibility, rankings, sharing, and word of mouth. Without that, the work stays contained.

So if you’ve been reading and thinking somebody ought to help push this further, this is where you come in.

Become a paid subscriber:

https://mrchr.is/help

Go further:

https://mrchr.is/resist

Or contribute once:

https://mrchr.is/give

And after that, share it. Put it on other platforms. Email it to friends. Send it to a church group. Drop it in a group text. Pass it to the people in your life who are not political junkies but still vote.

That is how this grows. That is how more people see it. That is how we reach the people who are still movable.

You are not the audience. You are the part that makes this work possible.

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