Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dean Weitenhagen's avatar
Dean Weitenhagen
1h

Whoa. Didn’t see that coming. Remember, please, you’re not a failure. You’re a child of God. He don’t make failures. He’s leading you. Follow Him. Until next time. God Bless and be well, Chris.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Christopher Arnell
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Arnell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture