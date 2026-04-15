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Christopher Arnell
11h

Part II shows what happens when expectations disappear.

Part I explains how we got there.

If you want the full picture, start here:

https://mrchrisarnell.com/p/american-paradise-lost-part-i

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Frenchy
10h

Great essay! Your writing reminds me so much of Thomas Sowell. It appears you are also a big fan as well. It's sad to read about the unravelling of America as you have adequately described it. I believe it all started with unrestricted, and recently unlimited, mass immigration from third world countries whose populations never had any intentions of assimilation.

Now, with the mass migration of Muslim populations (who have zero intentions of assimilating) we have reached a point of no return without violent conflict. The Islamists have made their imperialists notions of internal conquest quite clear. They did not invade, like the EU, we invited them. So, with the declining civil structure of the remaining Americans and the combination of the new Islamic imperialists, the outlook is dismal for my grandchildren.

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