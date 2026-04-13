Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

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Susanna Hunter Lavallee's avatar
Susanna Hunter Lavallee
23m

Wow...talk about writing ability (!) - very well written and insightful. Truly. So much so, I'm at a loss for words.

The seriousness of the subject matter compells me to to refrain from stating simply, "Bravo"...

Let's leave it with, "Godspeed".

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Christopher Arnell's avatar
Christopher Arnell
24m

Part two should go live tomorrow.

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