Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ANG Pilot's avatar
ANG Pilot
3h

It's sad, disappointing, maddening that race seems to be playing a greater and not a lesser role in how we view one another and deal with each other. Blacks, in particular, seem to have internalized a sort of "black nationalism" that causes them to be grievance focused on the one hand, and filled with sense of racial superiority on the other.

Despite the trillions of dollars (the mostly white) taxpayers have spent over the years on welfare programs and racial preference programs meant to benefit blacks and make up for the past, the result is that blacks are even more upset at whites.

The nihilist black political class use their positions to fan the flames of racial animosity. It's a paradox that their racist and bigoted rants against whites are celebrated as expressions of righteous indignation while whites would be pilloried for expressing like views about blacks.

God help us, but we seem hell bent on proving Thomas Jefferson right when he wrote:

"It will probably be asked, Why not retain and incorporate the blacks into the state, and thus save the expence of supplying, by importation of white settlers, the vacancies they will leave? Deep rooted prejudices entertained by the whites; ten thousand recollections, by the blacks, of the injuries they have sustained; new provocations; the real distinctions which nature has made; and many other circumstances, will divide us into parties, and produce convulsions which will probably never end but in the extermination of the one or the other race."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dean Weitenhagen's avatar
Dean Weitenhagen
2h

Solid, true account of cultural decline.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Christopher Arnell
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture