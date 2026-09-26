Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

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Betsy
1d

What an excellent essay. Thank you.

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1 reply by Christopher Arnell
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April
18h

Great piece my friend! I’ve been behind on reading because things are just so busy. Back to teaching in an all black school so there’s no disparity at all. Seventh grade boys got into a fight in my classroom on Tuesday and a little girl got hurt in the middle of it. The school did impose serious consequences but the fact that this ever happens is unacceptable. Since I teach kids of Asian and South Asian descent in the summer I know this is not just how kids are. And it’s so much worse in the regular schools. The charters are trying to provide a safe environment. The regular ones I doubt it.

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