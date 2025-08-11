Arnell’s Substack

During the days of slavery, slaveowners relied on overseers to keep their slaves in line - and many of those overseers were fellow slaves.

We see the same thing today. So called black "leaders" are the new overseers whose job is to keep their people on the Democrat plantation. It's sad. White people aren't the ones holding down black folks, it's black "leaders" and black people themselves.

Meanwhile, the handful of white billionaires who control the Democrat Party sow racial discord and use black folks as pawns in order to exert their control over this country and our politics.

