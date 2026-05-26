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ANG Pilot's avatar
ANG Pilot
7h

Non-citizen voting? Hell NO!

People scoffed and called the "Great Replacement" a conspiracy theory. It's real. The Democrats are doing everything they can to destroy what it means to be a "citizen."

This is all designed to bring about the Democrat's promised "fundamental transformation" of the United States.

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1 reply by Christopher Arnell
W. A. Samuel's avatar
W. A. Samuel
2h

Living in a 30,000ish resident Texas city, and also having previously served as a volunteer (paid) election clerk and election judge, I can say with certainty that everyone on the ballots of local elections here have been U.S. citizens.

I cannot actually say how the vetting of U.S. citizen status for our local election candidates is performed. It might be a formal process, such as submitting a required valid birth certificate when registering as a candidate. It might be as informal as election officials having other citizenship status documents based on known family genealogy going back 5 - 6 generations as Texas residents.

This is an interesting and very important point of discussion you bring to attention, Chris. I’ll now want to do some more fact-finding regarding election candidate certification in Texas. Valid U.S. citizenship for all candidates is certainly a critical issue for city, county, state and national elections in the U.S..

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