Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

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BraveHeart's avatar
BraveHeart
Aug 25

Libtards are basically screwed

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JJ Fleisher's avatar
JJ Fleisher
Apr 28, 2025

Anyone who has lived through an urban riot, quake or blackout knows how city folk behave. Just block highways & rail, & murder/ mayhem will begin in 2 days tops. Society will fracture along race/ class lines w no mercy. Anyone capable of fighting will be occupied w protecting themselves & their own. They will be incapable of assault on the heartland.

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