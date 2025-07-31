I wasn’t sure I should hit publish.

Not because I didn’t believe every word. I did.

But because I knew exactly what would come next:

Accusations.

Screaming.

Labels meant to end the conversation before it even starts.

And I was right. That all came.

But so did something else.

An Inconvenient Black Truth hit 22,000+ views.

It was shared 527 times.

191 restacks.

827 likes.

Hundreds of comments — some grateful, some furious.

And most importantly:

350 new subscribers.

12 of you became paid supporters.

I didn’t expect that. And I want to be honest about something:

I needed that win.

What I Wrote Wasn’t Complicated

It wasn’t elegant. It wasn’t filtered. It wasn’t safe.

It was just one uncomfortable, blunt question:

Has any majority-white area in America ever gotten BETTER after an influx of ghetto Black culture?

Safer?

Stronger?

More intact?

Show me one. You can’t. And you know it.

That’s the “Black truth” no one wants to touch — not the left, not the right, not even many Black conservatives.

Because deep down, we all know what happened.

We took people who had dignity, strength in their faith, structure in their families…

And we injected them with rage, excuses, broken homes, and white liberal pity.

It’s what we call “Black culture” today.

It’s not heritage.

It’s a hostage situation.

I’m Not Trying to Be Popular. I’m Trying to Be Honest.

I lost sleep before publishing that article.

Not because I feared being wrong — but because I feared being right and still getting buried for it.

Instead, people shared it like wildfire. Some of you told me you’d waited years for someone to say it this clearly.

So I’ll keep going. But I need your help to do it.

If You Want This Kind of Work to Survive

I don’t run ads.

I don’t have corporate backers.

And I don’t lock anything behind a paywall.

But I still have to eat. I still have to make rent. And I still have to decide if this mission — saying the things nobody else will say — is sustainable.

If what I wrote shook something loose in you…

👉 Become a paid subscriber: https://mrchr.is/help

⚔️ Join The Resistance Core: https://mrchr.is/resist

☕ Or drop a one-time tip: https://mrchr.is/give

📱 In the app? Tap my About page, scroll down, and hit Subscribe.

Even $8/month says:

“Keep going. I’ve got your back.”

I’ve Got More Coming

An Inconvenient Black Truth wasn’t an outlier. It was a warning shot.

The next piece will hit even harder. It goes deeper. It names names. It dares people to prove me wrong.

But this is the fork in the road.

Either you’re just a reader...

Or you’re the reason I can keep doing this.

Which are you?

— Chris