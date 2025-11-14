Sometimes the truth starts where the disguise ends.

I’m not going to dress this up.

I’ve hit the wall.

I miscalculated. I’m running out of money, out of time, and maybe out of luck itself.

I’ve made bad decisions. I’m unemployable in this climate.

And the truth is, I’m about to lose everything.

I’m living one step away from homelessness.

Some people will cheer that. They’ll tell themselves the world is better when someone who refuses to conform finally collapses. That’s fine. I’m not writing this for them.

I’m writing this because I need help, not pity.

Because I have a wife with health issues.

Because I have a son in high school who needs stability, not another lesson in how unforgiving life can be.

And because I’ve reached the point where pride is a luxury I can’t afford.

Share

I know I’m not supposed to share this. Writers like me are expected to sell hope, not reality. I’m supposed to look successful—to project that everything is fine, that all this effort and all these years of fighting are somehow paying off.

But it would be dishonest to pretend that right now.

The truth is sharper.

I’m close to failing my family.

I’m close to losing everything I’ve built.

And unless something changes soon, the voice I’ve been fighting to keep alive may go silent.

This Substack—this mission—is all I have left.

It isn’t a side project. It isn’t a hobby.

It’s the front line.

I’ve dug into stories others are too afraid to touch, exposed what the media hides, and connected the dots that the establishment swears do not exist.

But without support, it ends here.

If my work has ever mattered to you—

if you’ve ever read something here and thought finally, someone said it—

then I need you to act.

Subscribe.

Share.

Donate.

Whatever you can.

This isn’t just about me surviving another month.

It’s about keeping one fewer honest voice from being erased.

I’m not giving up.

I’m still fighting.

But I can’t do it alone anymore.

If you believe truth should outlive those who try to bury it,

then please stand with me now.

Before I disappear completely.

To those who’ve already stood with me — thank you. You’ve carried this farther than I ever could alone.

Help Keep This Going Until It Stands on Its Own

This work isn’t backed by sponsors or institutions. It runs on grit, faith, and readers who believe the truth still matters.

My goal isn’t to beg forever — it’s to build this into something self-sustaining: a voice that can fund its own investigations, teach others to see through propaganda, and keep publishing no matter who tries to silence it.

Right now, I just need enough help to bridge the gap.

Become a Paid Subscriber

Eight dollars a month keeps the lights on while this grows toward independence.

[Subscribe Here]

Make a One-Time Gift

If you prefer to give once, every bit goes directly toward that self-sustaining goal — rent, research, hosting, outreach.

[Give Here]

Join The Resistance Core

If you can underwrite more, this is the tier that pushes the work from surviving to stable.

[Join Here]

If You Cannot Give

You can still help by sharing this post, forwarding it, or bringing one new reader.

Every share strengthens the foundation for something that can one day stand entirely on its own.

If You are a Creator: Sign Up for the Boost Page

Join the free Boost list to amplify new posts and creators when they drop. It costs nothing and helps keep the ecosystem alive.

[Boost Here]

Do not wait for someone else to step up. That is how we lost ground the first time. Stand up now. Defend the homeland. Defend the United States — against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

Give a gift subscription