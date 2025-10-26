Arnell’s Substack

ANG Pilot
3h

Democrats have learned the art of appealing to people's natural inclination towards envy, greed, and grievance. It's a powerful tool to generate votes.

“The American Republic will endure until the day Congress discovers that it can bribe the public with the public's money.”

― Alexis de Tocqueville

“Democracy extends the sphere of individual freedom, socialism restricts it. Democracy attaches all possible value to each man; socialism makes each man a mere agent, a mere number. Democracy and socialism have nothing in common but one word: equality. But notice the difference: while democracy seeks equality in liberty, socialism seeks equality in restraint and servitude.”

― Alexis de Tocqueville

