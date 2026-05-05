Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

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Mary Ann Biermeier, M.Ed.'s avatar
Mary Ann Biermeier, M.Ed.
4h

Start here: "For too long, the loudest, angriest, least disciplined segment has been allowed to define Black public identity while responsible Black Americans are expected to remain loyal to the fiction" is anyone within this community listening to Denzel Washington? Why are they not interested in his story, his wisdom?

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Eugene Kriegsmann's avatar
Eugene Kriegsmann
2h

I can't speak to all of the reasons for what is going wrong, but I can speak to what went wrong in the public schools. One word covers a multitude of sins, Disproportionality. The concept that because black represent a relatively small minority of students that they should only represent as small proportion of those students disciplined for disruptive behavior, and also be less notably listed in the bottom of every class academically.

I worked in a building pretty typical of Seattle Public Schools in which a very large number of disruptive to criminal behaviors were ignored or left undisciplined. This was because the principal had to report every disciplinary action listing the race of the student so treated. When blacks were responsible for more than 75% of those actions but less than 50% of the population that was considered disproportional and, therefore, RACIST. Simple solution, don't discipline chronically disruptive students. When more blacks were failing or disproportionately at the bottom of their classes two possible causes were projected, the teacher was incompetent or the teacher was a racist. The solution: grade inflation and simultaneous degradation of the curriculum. This, of course, doesn't just effect black students. It effects everyone, and, so, we now have students graduating from high school who cannot read, write, or do simple arithmetic. Minority students admitted into colleges who are required to take remedial classes in what should be basic skills, and consequent grade inflation in colleges, lest they be accused of failing to properly educate minorites, and thus be accused of, say it altogether: DISPROPORTIONALITY.

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