Arnell’s Substack

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Christopher Arnell
7h

Curious how many of you have noticed the same thing on your own Nextdoor feed. Does anyone here actually use Nextdoor? Keep an eye on which political stories get pushed as “local news” and which opinions get moderated. ;-)

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Betsy's avatar
Betsy
2h

In my area, Nextdoor is so political, it's useless to me. Thank you for reminding me I needed to delete the app - done.

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