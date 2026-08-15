Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chuck Flounder's avatar
Chuck Flounder
13h

Some of us can relate, whether we care to admit it or not.

Reply
Share
Chef R.T.'s avatar
Chef R.T.
6h

Thanks for sharing your own personal story, Chris. The more I thought about this, the more I came around to your point. Not because Arday or Cambridge were above criticism—they weren’t. But from the way you describe the article you almost wrote, it sounds like you were going to go beyond calling out what he did and start passing judgment on who he was. I’m glad your better judgment kicked in. You’re a better writer than that, brother.

Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Arnell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture