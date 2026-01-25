Arnell’s Substack

ANG Pilot
8h

Another nice article, Chris. One of the things that bugs me about the way our Country is going is something we’ve come to share with socialist countries - centralization. Government, economic planning, banks, the media, corporations, even our food production have all been consolidated into the hands of a very few people or organizations. It’s what Hamilton wanted, but on steroids. Unfortunately, centralization brings mediocrity everywhere it’s been tried.

Power in this Country used to be more diffusely held. It promoted innovation and distributed risk. If one bank failed, for example, it may have affected a limited region but not the entire Country. Having smaller corporations promoted competition and innovation. Again if one failed, the impact was limited. Smaller government meant citizens had more say in how they were governed, promoted accountability, and protected individual liberty.

The Civil War brought on the explosive growth of a federal bureaucracy to manage the war and cemented the superiority of the federal government in DC over state governments. Taking the selection of Senators out of the hands of state legislatures further weakened the states which increased the federal government’s power, and instituting a federal income tax gave the centralized federal government the means to sustain its continued growth and expansion of power. Instead of governments at all levels heeding George Washington’s toast proclaiming “Sufficient power for limited purposes” we now have “Overwhelming power for any purpose”.

We’re suffering from over consolidation and over centralization. The result is sclerotic decision making, lack of accountability, and the loss of our individual agency to make decisions for ourselves to live our lives freely.

This Country is like the movie “Invasion of the Body Snatchers”. We look like the old Constitutional Republic but that’s not what we really are anymore.

Mary Ann Biermeier, M.Ed.
11h

Once great American cities, New York, San Francisco, New Orleans, St. Louis, Altanta... all shadows of their previous selves. Historical data demonstrates a carving out of small businesses and therefore the narrowing of the middle class. America's greatest achievement was proving nations could have a robust middle class - not this division of Haves and Haves Not. Socialism for all its claims kills the Golden Goose.

