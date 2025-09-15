“I remember now

I remember how it started

I can't remember yesterday

I just remember doing what they told me”

— Queensrÿche, “I Remember Now”

Do You Remember?

You remember where you were on 9/11.

You remember the smoke. The silence. The fear.

You remember the flags. The unity. The promises that we would never forget.

And then, you forgot.

We opened the borders wider.

We handed Congress to America-hating activists.

We trained foreign nationals in our universities and handed them power.

We let enemies run for office on our soil.

You went to sleep.

Then came 2016.

You woke up again.

You rallied behind a man who didn’t speak like a politician.

He talked about borders, fairness, strength, and pride in the country.

He disrupted everything they had built.

And they hated him for it.

The media declared war.

The intelligence agencies colluded.

The impeachment machinery was set in motion before he even took office.

Then came 2020.

They locked the country down.

They changed the rules.

They harvested ballots.

And they called it the most secure election in history.

You were wide awake then.

You watched it happen in real time.

You protested. You posted. You begged for justice.

And when they dragged January 6 protesters from their homes and locked them up, you got quieter.

Then came the next step.

Trump came back.

They tried to kill him, not once, but twice.

And still, he kept going.

Still, he won.

But you were already starting to drift again.

Now comes the line they finally crossed.

They didn’t just try.

They succeeded.

They assassinated Charlie Kirk.

The question is not what happens next.

The question is how long until you hit snooze again.

This is not politics. This is war.

And every time you drift off, they advance.

Clinton: The Sleep That Let 9/11 Happen

The 1990s felt like a break. The Cold War was over. The economy was strong. Bill Clinton was on television, joking, smiling, and playing the saxophone. Most Americans thought we were safe.

That was the problem.

While the country was celebrating peace, terrorists were preparing for war. And the White House didn’t take them seriously.

In 1993, a bomb went off in the parking garage beneath the World Trade Center. Six people died. Over a thousand were hurt. That should’ve been a wake-up call. Instead, Clinton treated it like a local crime scene. The men behind it were put on trial, not hunted down as enemies of the country.

Then came the Khobar Towers in 1996. A truck bomb killed 19 American service members in Saudi Arabia. Still no real action.

Then the 1998 embassy bombings. Two U.S. embassies in Africa were hit. Over 200 people were killed, including a dozen Americans. Clinton launched a few missiles into the desert. Nothing changed.

Then, in 2000, the USS Cole was attacked in Yemen. Seventeen sailors were killed. And again, nothing.

Bin Laden’s name was already known. The CIA tracked his movements. They asked for permission to take him out. Clinton said no. Not once, but at least four times.

He had eight years. Plenty of chances. But he didn’t take the threat seriously. According to the 9/11 Commission, the policies and capabilities Clinton left behind were “inadequate.”

And that’s what George W. Bush inherited in January 2001.

Al-Qaeda was already here. The hijackers were already in motion.

People say 9/11 came out of nowhere. It didn’t.

It came out of the 1990s.

Out of distraction. Out of denial.

Out of sleep.

Bush: Brief Unity, Fast Sedation

After the towers fell, Americans were wide awake. There was shock, then grief, and then resolve. People remembered what it meant to be united, if only for a while. Flags returned to front porches. Country music stations saw a surge in listeners. The word “evil” was used without apology. And for the first time in a long time, it seemed like the country had moral clarity.

George W. Bush had the trust of the nation at that moment. He had a Republican Congress, a patriotic public, and a global mandate to pursue those responsible for 9/11. For a time, he did just that. The U.S. military struck Afghanistan quickly, targeting Al-Qaeda camps and sending the Taliban running. The mission was clear, and Americans supported it.

But then came the drift.

Rather than focus on the ideology behind the attacks or tighten immigration from unstable regions, the Bush administration broadened the scope. By 2003, attention had shifted toward Iraq, a country that had nothing to do with 9/11. The justification hinged on the presence of weapons of mass destruction. None were found. But the cost was enormous. Over 4,000 American troops lost their lives. Hundreds of thousands of Iraqis died. The war drained trillions from the U.S. economy and stretched our military thin.

Back home, the borders remained porous. Even after learning that most of the 9/11 hijackers entered on legal visas, no serious immigration overhaul was passed. In fact, Bush pushed for amnesty in 2006, a move that alienated much of his base and exposed a strange contradiction: a war on terror abroad, while keeping the doors wide open at home.

Instead of rooting out radical ideology in the universities, the media, or even our own government, Bush chose the language of appeasement. He repeatedly called Islam “a religion of peace,” and warned against blaming the culture that produced the men who hijacked those planes. He launched surveillance programs and created the Department of Homeland Security, but refused to confront the worldview that made young men cheer in the streets of the Middle East when the towers collapsed.

Meanwhile, judges were quietly confirmed, bureaucracies expanded, and the long-term cultural war, the one that mattered most, went largely ignored. As Americans turned their attention to yellow ribbons and flag pins, the rot continued to spread underneath. Diversity became a virtue, even in intelligence and security agencies. The concern shifted from whether someone was loyal to the country to whether they checked the right demographic boxes.

By the end of Bush’s presidency, Americans were war-weary, disillusioned, and increasingly cynical. The temporary clarity of 9/11 had worn off. The political class went back to sleep. The universities were bolder in their anti-Americanism. The media regained control of the narrative. And the stage was set for something worse.

We had come together in a moment of tragedy, but the moment passed. And once again, the country let its guard down. Not because we were defeated, but because we were sedated.

Obama: The Friendly Face of Infiltration

Barack Obama didn’t come in waving a red flag. He came in smiling, measured, articulate, and reassuring. He was a walking billboard for moderation, packaged for mass appeal. But while the slogans said “hope” and “change,” the policies told a different story, one of strategic infiltration dressed in academic robes and executive orders.

Obama’s rise was not accidental. He was a product of the very institutions that had been slowly tilting leftward for decades, Columbia, Harvard, community organizing networks tied to radical ’60s activists like Bill Ayers, and the vast nonprofit ecosystem that reshaped public life without ever needing to win an election. The 2008 financial crisis gave him the perfect runway. Americans were tired of war, tired of Wall Street, and tired of Washington. What they got instead was a presidency that opened the floodgates to the cultural revolution hiding behind progressive buzzwords.

During his two terms, Obama quietly seeded every institution with ideological loyalists. Judges, educators, diversity consultants, intelligence officials, and bureaucrats who viewed America not as a miracle to preserve, but as a system to dismantle. He introduced Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), shielding hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants from deportation, many of whom would go on to fill activist roles or become part of the voting base that helped lock in left-wing majorities.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice under Eric Holder and later Loretta Lynch took a clear turn toward racial activism. They inserted themselves into local police matters, inflamed racial tensions, and often sided with narratives that turned facts upside down. The most iconic case was Ferguson. “Hands up, don’t shoot” became a rallying cry, even though the DOJ’s own investigation found it never happened. But the lie served its purpose. It created fuel for a movement.

That movement became Black Lives Matter, not an organic civil rights project, but a professionally funded operation. BLM received tens of millions in donations funneled through ActBlue and other progressive nonprofits. It was openly anti-capitalist, anti-family, and anti-police from the beginning, yet it was embraced by the Obama-era White House, propped up by the media, and protected by corporations that had already begun to bend the knee to DEI ideology.

And the results were felt across the country. From 2014 to 2016, major American cities saw sharp increases in homicides, especially in areas where police pulled back in response to political pressure. This phenomenon became known as the “Ferguson Effect.” In Chicago alone, the number of shooting victims jumped from 2,500 in 2014 to over 4,300 in 2016. But instead of reversing course, Obama doubled down. He invited BLM activists to the White House, treated them as legitimate voices, and ignored the lawlessness that followed their rhetoric.

At the same time, his administration quietly expanded refugee resettlement programs. Under Obama, the United States admitted over 100,000 refugees per year on average, with a significant number coming from Somalia, Syria, Iraq, and other regions with unstable governments and radical Islamic movements. Most Americans were unaware of where these communities were being placed, until one of them, Ilhan Omar, emerged from the Somali enclave in Minnesota and eventually landed a seat in Congress.

Obama didn’t just unlock the door. He handed over the keys.

His judicial appointments were similarly transformative. By the end of his second term, Obama had appointed two Supreme Court justices, 55 circuit court judges, and over 250 district court judges. Many of them shared his view that the Constitution was a “living document,” open to reinterpretation based on the political needs of the day. These judges became critical during the Trump years, blocking executive orders and shielding sanctuary cities from accountability.

Perhaps most devastating of all was how thoroughly Obama transformed the culture of the federal bureaucracy. Agencies like the FBI, IRS, and CIA were no longer seen as neutral institutions. They became arms of the Democratic machine. The IRS targeted conservative nonprofits. The FBI downplayed radical threats while obsessing over “domestic extremism.” The CIA waded into political waters in ways that would have been unthinkable decades prior.

Through it all, Obama remained the polished face of progress. He gave speeches that sounded centrist, but governed like an ideologue. And because so many Americans were desperate to move past the ugliness of the Bush years, they stopped asking questions.

This was the genius of the Obama era; it looked calm on the surface. But beneath the surface, the foundation was being replaced. Patriotism was traded for globalism. Merit was traded for identity. Law was traded for “lived experience.” And by the time the country realized what had changed, the infiltrators were already in the building, holding the levers of power.

Trump’s First Term: The Wake-Up We Wasted

Donald Trump was not just a candidate. He was a battering ram through the front door of the establishment. For millions of Americans, he represented the one moment in their lifetime where someone actually fought back against the entire ruling class, media, academia, bureaucracy, and globalists.

He won in 2016 with no political experience, no corporate donors in control, and no obligation to tiptoe around the media. He called out the open borders. He called out the phony wars. He called out China. And he won because regular people were fed up. The border was wide open. Wages were stagnant. Factories had left. Elites were lecturing hard-working Americans about pronouns and privilege while shipping jobs overseas and flooding communities with fentanyl.

Trump took office and actually followed through. He signed Executive Order 13767 to begin construction of the southern border wall. By 2020, 452 miles of wall had been built or replaced, mostly in high-traffic zones. Illegal crossings dropped significantly, especially between 2017 and 2019.

He cut regulations at a historic pace. For every new regulation introduced, eight were eliminated, something no previous administration even attempted. The corporate tax rate dropped from 35% to 21%, driving job growth and repatriating billions in offshore capital. The stock market hit record highs, unemployment reached a 50-year low, and Black and Hispanic unemployment hit all-time lows.

Trump appointed three Supreme Court Justices, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett, shifting the Court’s ideological balance in a way no Republican had since Reagan. He installed over 230 federal judges, many young and constitutionally grounded, reshaping the judiciary for a generation.

He pulled America out of the Paris Climate Agreement. He canceled the Trans-Pacific Partnership. He renegotiated NAFTA into the USMCA, protecting U.S. workers in ways both parties had failed to do for decades.

Then came COVID. And like clockwork, the Democrat machine pounced. The strongest economy in decades was shut down almost overnight. Blue state governors weaponized lockdowns to tank job numbers and blame the president. Public health bureaucrats contradicted Trump at every turn. The media ran death counters on screen 24/7, stoking fear before the election. It wasn’t just a pandemic. It was a political weapon. The one thing that could stop Trump’s momentum had finally arrived, and they used it to justify everything. Mail-in ballots. Rule changes. Big Tech censorship. Unlimited spending. The whole thing unraveled under the pretense of an emergency.

While Trump was doing all that, fighting every battle alone, millions of conservatives went back to sleep.

They treated 2016 like it was the final win. They thought the work was done. They cheered rallies, bought merch, and posted memes, but ignored their local school boards, city councils, and elections offices. While Trump was being smeared, sued, impeached, and sabotaged from inside his own government, the average voter was hoping it would all sort itself out.

It didn’t.

The Left never stopped. While conservatives were patting themselves on the back, Democrats were rewriting election laws in swing states, expanding mail-in voting under the guise of public health, and flooding key races with out-of-state money. In Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Arizona, laws were changed or bent. Election offices were funded with private “Zuck bucks.” Local rules were overridden by emergency orders. Signature verification standards were lowered or removed. All of it happened in plain sight.

And the response? Too little, too late.

By November 2020, the system was already rigged. Trump won more votes than any sitting president in history, over 74 million, but it wasn’t enough. The 2020 election was treated like a formality, not a battle. The GOP let state officials run wild, and courts refused to intervene. Big Tech censored news about the Hunter Biden laptop, a story that 17% of Biden voters later said might have changed their vote had they known. And the media framed anyone who questioned the results as a traitor.

Trump exposed everything. He gave the country a four-year window to see the corruption, to recognize the rot, and to do something about it.

Instead, most people waited for him to do it alone.

The opportunity was there. The moment was real. But when it came time to match his fight with their own, at the local, cultural, and institutional level, too many conservatives just assumed the job was done.

And now they wonder how we lost so much, so fast.

Biden: The Deep Sleep Presidency

Joe Biden was never meant to be president. Not really. He knew it. Obama knew it. The party knew it. That’s why after eight years as vice president, he didn’t even run in 2016. Not seriously. Not when Hillary was next in line. Not when the Democrats were still trying to preserve the illusion of competence. But after four years of Donald Trump waking up a sleeping nation, they needed someone forgettable. Someone familiar. Someone malleable. Biden was all three.

In a 2020 interview, Barack Obama even said it outright:

“I used to say, if I could make an arrangement where I had a stand-in, a frontman or frontwoman, and they had an earpiece in and I was just in my basement in my sweats looking through the stuff... and I could sort of deliver the lines, but somebody else was doing all the talking and ceremony, I’d be fine with that.” — Barack Obama

That’s precisely what they did. Biden wasn’t running a campaign. He was the campaign. A basement strategy with media cover, Big Tech protection, and a virus tailor-made for justifying last-minute rule changes. Mail-in ballots. Drop boxes. Signature waivers. They installed him like a living software patch, just good enough to run the program. He didn’t inspire voters. He didn’t campaign. He read what they gave him and stayed out of the way. That’s not leadership. That’s a placeholder.

And what happened once he got in? The borders flew open. Nearly 8 million illegal border crossings were recorded during Biden’s first three years. That’s more than the entire population of Arizona. And it wasn’t random. Flights of migrants were secretly resettled across the country in the dead of night. Sanctuary cities turned into overwhelmed shelters. And when Texas tried to fight back, the federal government sued them, for protecting their own land.

Biden reversed every major Trump-era policy on immigration, energy, education, and foreign policy. He killed the Keystone XL pipeline on day one. He rejoined the Paris Climate Accord without asking a single voter. He handed power back to the same bureaucrats Trump had shoved aside. All while pretending to be the moderate from Scranton. But the policies were anything but.

We got DEI mandates in every agency, critical race theory baked into government programs, and Title IX weaponized to erase women’s sports. We got drag shows funded by the Pentagon and men claiming to be women in federal prisons. We got inflation hitting 9.1% in 2022, the highest in four decades, while Biden told Americans the economy was “strong as hell.” All of this was signed off by a president who often didn’t know where he was.

And while Biden wandered off stage, the real operators behind him did the damage. They canceled pipelines, opened the border, funded NGOs that sent migrants into red states, and prosecuted political enemies like it was a banana republic. Trump was indicted four times. Parents at school board meetings were labeled domestic threats. Catholic churches were investigated for “extremism.” January 6 protesters, many of them nonviolent, were held in solitary confinement while real criminals walked free in Democrat cities.

Biden was not the leader of the free world. He was the prop used to justify its dismantling. And the media covered for it every step of the way. The Hunter Biden laptop was “Russian disinformation” until after the election. Border chaos was “seasonal migration.” Inflation was “transitory.” Everything was propaganda, and everything was political.

They said Biden was a moderate. A return to normal. But what we got was a hollow man installed by a machine. He wasn’t sharp enough to run in 2016, wasn’t viable on his own in 2020, and yet somehow became the vessel for the most radical agenda this country has ever seen. Not because of his ideas, but because he would sign whatever they put in front of him, even if he didn’t actually sign it himself.

By the end of his term, over 4,200 pardons and commutations were issued from the White House, with more than 95% of them in the final few months. Many of those signatures were not his, but came from an auto-pen, a machine that replicated his name while staff and advisors pushed through clemency for hundreds, including political allies and possibly even his own family. Internal DOJ memos and White House emails later revealed growing concern that Biden was not fully aware of who he was pardoning. But the paperwork went through anyway. When asked, Biden claimed he “made every decision,” but the records tell a different story. This is not a president in charge. This is a government running itself behind a curtain of geriatric symbolism, exactly what Barack Obama once said he wanted.

Biden’s presidency wasn’t just a return to sleep. It was a medically induced coma. And behind the curtain, the country was being remade. Illegals became voters. Men became women. Truth became hate speech. The system was being hollowed out from within, and the puppet smiled and waved through it all.

Trump’s Second Term:

A Real Chance or the Final Snooze?

For the first time in American history, a man the system tried to destroy now runs it again. They impeached him twice. They raided his home. They threw every courtroom trick they could at him. They tried to bankrupt him, shame him, jail him, and even kill him.

And yet, there he stood—reelected in 2024.

This isn’t just a comeback. It’s a reckoning.

Trump’s second term hasn’t been about business as usual. It’s been about cleaning house. Within weeks, he dismantled entire agencies that fed the Left’s global projects. USAID, long a slush fund for global NGOs, has been gutted. Over 83 percent of its international programs were canceled. More than 94 percent of staff either laid off or reassigned. The remnants are being absorbed into the State Department, no longer operating independently as a global shadow government.

Executive Order 14169 didn’t just pause foreign aid. It burned the bridge to globalist influence. Aid contracts tied to political manipulation, activist development schemes, and left-wing ideologies were frozen, audited, and in most cases, scrapped. America-first means something again.

The same goes for DEI. Trump has choked off its funding in federal agencies, ripped it out of military doctrine, and redirected resources back to merit-based systems. Universities are being audited. Government contractors are facing hard questions. The quiet tyranny of diversity quotas and grievance politics is under siege.

And there’s more. Trump has appointed judges who actually believe in the Constitution. He’s signed executive orders forcing transparency in NGO funding. He’s cut spending, trimmed the fat, and made it clear—if you’re leeching off the American taxpayer, your time is up.

Let’s not forget: this all comes after a campaign filled with assassination attempts. Not just character assassination. Real attempts. Real bullets. Real blood. They tried to stop this term with violence.

So here we are. You got the miracle you asked for. But if you hit snooze again—if you sit back and let the machine rebuild while Trump fights alone—then this second chance won’t save you. It’ll only buy you time.

Time before the next Obama. The next Biden. The next Kirk.

Charlie Kirk: The New 9/11

There are moments when the world changes and everyone knows it. September 11, 2001, was one of those moments. The towers fell. Smoke filled the skies of Manhattan. Americans watched in horror as nearly 3,000 people died in a matter of hours. The enemy was foreign, radical, obvious. For a time, we were unified in our grief and vigilance.

But time passed. We got tired. We got comfortable. And eventually, we went back to sleep. That sleep gave us Ilhan Omar. It gave us sanctuary cities. It gave us activist judges and Marxist professors with tenure. It gave us a whole generation of Americans who think their country is evil and their enemies deserve compassion.

Now, in 2025, we have another moment.

Charlie Kirk, one of the most effective conservative voices of his generation, was assassinated in public. A rising voice who organized young voters, built Turning Point USA into a nationwide force, and consistently called out the Left’s hypocrisy, was silenced. And not just by a bullet. The moment the shot rang out, the smear campaign began. The same outlets that called George Floyd a saint treated Kirk as if he had it coming. MSNBC suggested it could have been a supporter “firing in celebration.” Commentators like Matthew Dowd said Kirk’s death was the result of “hateful thoughts” and “hateful words.”

There was no real mourning from the ruling class. No candlelight vigil hosted by the media. No wall-to-wall retrospectives. In fact, when President Trump ordered flags to be flown at half-staff, multiple jurisdictions outright defied him. Karen Bass, the radical mayor of Los Angeles, sent a memo instructing staff to ignore the order. In Johnson County, Iowa, Supervisor Jon Green publicly refused to lower the flags, claiming Kirk's views didn't deserve the honor. New York and New Jersey also kept flags at full staff, defying the President’s directive.

“I used to trust the media to tell me the truth, tell us the truth

But now I've seen the payoffs everywhere I look

Who do you trust when everyone's a crook?”

— Queensrÿche, “Revolution Calling”

This wasn’t just an act of violence. It was a political message. And the message was clear: you are not safe.

The Left has normalized violence against conservatives. Antifa burned cities. BLM rioters threw bricks. Supreme Court justices had their homes surrounded. Pro-life centers were firebombed. Republican softball players were shot. Rand Paul was attacked in his yard. And now, Charlie Kirk is dead.

You want to know what happens next? Nothing — if you go back to sleep.

After 9/11, we let our guard down, and the radicals got in. After George Floyd, we let our shame override our reaso,n and the radicals took over. After Trump’s first term, we celebrated too long and let the election be stolen. And now, after Charlie Kirk, the question is whether we’ll finally stay awake — or hit the snooze button one last time.

Because this wasn’t just about Charlie, this was about you. Your voice. Your right to speak. Your children’s future.

And the people who hated him will come for you next — unless you stop pretending it won’t happen again.

The Cycle That Is Killing the Country

America doesn’t fall all at once. It falls in cycles. And the pattern is always the same: the Left pushes, the Right wakes up too late, then goes right back to sleep.

Clinton → Sleep → 9/11 → Sleep

Clinton ignored the warning signs: Somalia, the USS Cole, the embassy bombings. He was more focused on scandal control than national security. That sleep gave us 9/11. And even then, we hit snooze again.

Bush → Unity → Patriot Act → Sleep

Bush gave us unity, but he also gave us endless war and the surveillance state. Conservatives trusted too much, questioned too little, and went back to sleep while government power expanded.

Obama → Judges + BLM + DEI → Sleep

Obama spoke like a unifier but governed like an infiltrator. He installed activist judges, mainstreamed BLM, and pushed DEI into every institution. Conservatives grumbled, but they didn’t stop it. Then came another long nap.

Trump (2016) → Wake Up → Sleep

Trump was the shock to the system. He broke the script, called out the media, and put America First. But too many people thought that was enough. They didn’t fight locally. They didn’t watch the Left regroup. And when COVID hit, the machine used it to reset everything. Another snooze.

Biden → DEI + Open Borders → Collapse

Biden was never meant to lead — only to sign. The border was erased. DEI became policy. The swamp filled back up. Even with obvious fraud, censorship, and lawfare, most people just watched it happen.

“The system we learn says we're equal under law

But the streets are reality, the weak and poor will fall

Let's tip the power balance and tear down their crown

Educate the masses, we'll burn the White House down”

— Queensrÿche, “Speak”

Trump (2024) → Wake Up... But At Risk

Trump survived impeachment, lawfare, and an assassination attempt — and he still won. He’s shutting down grift operations, rolling back DEI, and going after the machine directly. But if the Right thinks this victory means they can sleep again, the cycle starts over.

Charlie Kirk → Awake... Or Just Another Snooze?

Charlie Kirk was shot on stage. Not for breaking a law, but for challenging a system. Trump lowered the flags. Democrat mayors refused. And most Americans moved on within days. If that doesn’t keep us awake, what will?

Stop Hitting the F*cking Snooze Button on the Radical Left

How many times do you have to be sucker punched before you stop going back to sleep?

They hit us on 9/11. We rallied. We cried. We swore we’d never forget. Then we forgot.

They rioted over Ferguson. Burned down cities for George Floyd. Took over schools and courts. And most of the country just moved on.

They locked you in your house during COVID. Forced masks on your children. Censored your speech. Rigged the rules. And you still acted like the system would fix itself.

They tried to jail Donald Trump. They failed. Then they tried to kill him. He survived.

Then they shot Charlie Kirk on stage. Flags weren’t lowered. Sympathy was scarce. And the media blamed the victim.

Each time, we get a short burst of outrage. A wave of speeches. A couple of headlines. And then we go right back to brunch.

Meanwhile, the Left doesn’t rest. They stack courts. Rewrite language. Rewrite history. Rewrite laws. They win in the dark while you’re busy hitting snooze in the daylight.

The cycle is always the same: they push, we react, then we forget.

And every time we fall asleep, they take more.

So if you’re asking what comes next, the answer is simple:

It depends on whether we finally stay awake.

Or if we hit the snooze button one last time.

