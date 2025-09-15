Arnell’s Substack

Chuck Flounder
7h

With all due respect, Chris, the genie is absolutely not going back in the bottle. What happened to Charlie Kirk, two days before the massive Unite The Kingdom rally in London, ignited a fire that cannot be extinguished. And it was remarkably peaceful and positive. Here's an old school UK patriot chatting with Ben Habib, one of the few good guys in the UK govt right now [along with Rupert Lowe and Katie Hopkins]:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pSn_6sDeo8A

UK media outlets, who are mostly antagonistic to the nativist uprising, reported the head count at 100-150k. The true count, based on aerial photos, was more like 500k-1m. And this is turning into a tidal wave of popular support. The next rally may shut down the entire city. So the Labour govt is in a bit of a pickle. If they try to stop the wave, it will crash upon them. If they allow it, it will keep growing logarithmically.

The illegal migrant hordes who have been living off the public trough for so many years must be in a panic. None of them showed up at the rally, but they're likely going to try to sabotage the next one. Because these people don't know when to quit; but they're about learn what time it is. Leftists never know when to quit, because they assume they're on the right side of history. So they tend to double down when all signs are aligned against them. But they can no longer win.

Here in America, Charlie's death and the subsequent cheering on social media has finally moved the conservative normies from annoyance to anger. And by normies, I mean cops and military guys who put boots on the ground to enforce the law. They are furious, and I think they've all absorbed the Democrat playbook since Trump regained the White House: Obstruct, delay, do not cooperate, file lawsuits, undermine the command hierarchy, and respect ideological loyalty over all else. I hope the Dems appreciate the irony when their foot soldiers switch sides. Can you imagine how frustrated and disgusted blue city cops must be when they catch criminal migrants and are told not to turn them over to ICE? I can envision police union bosses going on TV to ask politicians to explain to their constituents why they are bent on destroying their own cities.

As for the militant losers on the left and the small faction on the extreme right: They may have to discover that cosplaying terrorists is a fun game when there's no real resistance. That is going to change in a hurry. But these people can be slow learners, so I anticipate some more attempts from the Antifa crowd, and maybe some on the radical right will think they can seize the day. But my take is that the silent majority of people who work hard and handle business have had more than enough of leftist criminality, and the politicians and judges who enable it. We'll see shortly.

KB0679
7h

"That movement became Black Lives Matter..."

Slight factual correction: BLM originated in response to George Zimmerman's acquittal in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin in 2013. It gained national visibility the next year when Michael Brown was killed in Ferguson, MO.

