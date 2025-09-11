The assassination of Charlie Kirk is not just a tragedy. It is a lesson. It shows, once again, that speaking truths which cut against the prevailing orthodoxy is not simply unpopular. It is dangerous. Already, some conservatives are suggesting that the answer is to retreat from public platforms, to speak less, or to hide. That is precisely the wrong conclusion. When those who oppose freedom resort to intimidation or violence, it is all the more important that others step forward and refuse to be silenced.

This is not new to me. In the early 2000s, before there was Twitter or Substack, I ran a site called carnellknowledge.com. Every night, after working long days as a mechanic and a printer, I would come home and post. I wrote about what the media ignored: abortion as the leading killer of Black Americans, the way race was manipulated in television, and the likelihood that it would take more than 9/11 to wake this country up. It was not polished. But it was real.

Traffic began to grow. I debated people on forums hosted by the Washington Post and elsewhere. Liberals called me racist, homophobic, whatever labels they thought would shut me down. But when it came to facts, they struggled. By the end of one year, that site had over a million views. And this was before algorithms, before social media boosts. It was just me, writing and linking, and people recognizing honesty when they saw it.

I set it aside eventually. But the need never went away. For years, I waited for the right platform. Then came Substack.

Here, I have been able to write in the way I was meant to. Connecting the dots, putting into words what so many have always thought but struggled to articulate. Readers tell me, “You said exactly what I have been thinking.” That is not about me. That is about millions of Americans being gaslit into silence, waiting for someone to confirm they are not alone.

Charlie Kirk understood that. He started small and built something that reached a generation. That is what convinces me that the time for smallness is over. It is not enough to publish essays. It is not enough to speak the truth and leave it at that. We must build.

What I am building here is not just a newsletter. It is a base of people who see the truth clearly and refuse to be silenced. Paid subscribers make this possible, but that is only the beginning. Together we can build a network of truth-tellers, connect people who want to act locally, and create a movement that does more than talk. It will educate, it will organize, and it will last.

And here is where you come in.

Becoming a paid subscriber is not about tipping a writer. It is the beginning of building something that lasts. Paid subscriptions keep this work alive, but more than that, they create a base of like-minded people who can connect, strategize, and act. That is how movements begin. That is how mountains are moved.

I have run businesses. I have raised a family. I am older now, with the perspective and the resolve to see this through. I do not care about being called names. I do not care about being canceled. What I care about is making sure that my children, and yours, inherit a country that still stands. If America falls, the rest of the world falls with it.

So this is not just about keeping my writing going.

This is about building a team.

Building a movement.

Building something that cannot be erased when the next Charlie Kirk is taken from us.

If you believe that silence is not an option, I ask you to join me:

Becoming a paid subscriber is the start. But it is only the start. Together, we can build something stronger than censorship, stronger than fear, stronger than the lies that divide us. That is the only way to keep America from going over the edge. And that is too important not to do.

If you're interested in taking it further and helping me build this into a movement, message me here to start the conversation.

Best regards,

Chris

