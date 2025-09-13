Jim Rohn often said that life comes in seasons. Winter brings hardship. Spring brings opportunity. Summer requires protection. Fall brings the harvest, whether of abundance or of regret. The seasons always come. They cannot be stopped. But what you do in each one determines what you have when the harvest arrives.

Share

Right now, politically, we are in winter. Charlie Kirk’s assassination was not just a personal loss but a symbol of the cold realities we now face. It was a reminder that truth carries a cost, that voices willing to speak plainly will be targeted, and that the culture of intimidation is not slowing down. Winter is harsh, but it will not last forever.

Spring will come. But spring is short. It is the season of planting, and the window to act is brief. If we plant nothing, we will reap nothing. If we waste the opportunity, the summer will bring nothing to protect, and the fall will bring nothing to harvest.

Even now, the pattern is already visible. Many on social media are shouting, boasting, and mocking, while Democrat politicians are trying to act surprised, as if Charlie’s murder appeared out of nowhere. They are not surprised. They are part of the cause. Their rhetoric, their policies, and their constant vilification of dissent created the climate where violence became inevitable.

History has shown this pattern repeatedly. After moments of crisis, the left always regroups. They simmer down only long enough for the rest of us to grow complacent, to go back to sleep. Then they return stronger, more organized, and more ruthless than before. If we mistake the pause for peace, we will find ourselves not just behind but finished.

That is why this moment matters. The work of planting cannot wait for easier conditions. We must build in the winter so that when spring arrives, we are ready to act. Ready with voices that cannot be silenced. Equipped with structures that are difficult to dismantle, such as networks of independent journalists, legal defense funds, and platforms beyond the reach of censors. Ready with a movement that reaches more people than we ever have before.

I know something about planting seeds in difficult seasons. Two decades ago, I built carnellknowledge.com, a one-man site where I wrote about abortion, media manipulation, and the truths no one wanted to face. By the end of one year, it had over a million views — all organic, before algorithms, before social media boosts. It was proof that people are hungry for honesty when they find it.

That was the foundation. Today, Substack allows me to continue that mission, and thanks to the 100+ paid subscribers already supporting this work, the foundation is stronger than ever. But foundations are not enough.

Movements do not build themselves. They require thinkers, writers, and speakers. They require business minds, accountants, and administrators. They require financial backers who understand that ideas cannot move forward without resources. And they require strength, because even as many Democrat politicians try to lay low and act surprised, their supporters on social media amplify the poison — mocking, gloating, and proving that the hostility has not cooled. A movement must be stronger than the season it is born in, because the next winter will come.

This is not a career. It is a calling.

If you see the same danger and recognize that silence is not an option, then I am asking you to join me.

Become a Paid Subscriber: https://mrchr.is/help

Join The Resistance Core (Founding Member): https://mrchr.is/resist

Buy Me a Coffee: https://mrchr.is/give

Give a Gift Subscription https://mrchrisarnell.com/gift

Becoming a paid subscriber is not the end goal. It is the starting point. It is how we build a base strong enough to endure the winter, seize the spring, and bring in the harvest. But a base is only the beginning. For those who want to go beyond subscribing and help shape and strengthen this movement, message me here to start the conversation.

Winter will not last forever. Spring will come. And when it does, the next season will decide everything.

Give a gift subscription