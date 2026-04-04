“If you can control the conditions, you can control the outcome. Most people just don’t realize it.”

I’ve been thinking about something lately that goes back a long way for me. Not Substack. Not writing. Way before any of that.

Back when I was 27, I was running a printing press.

I had been doing it for about ten years at that point. I started in high school, spent some time in the Army, and then went right back into the same kind of work. Same machines, same environment, same routine. Loud, mechanical, repetitive work that required precision but not much variation.

It wasn’t that I hated it. It just became clear to me that I didn’t want to do that exact job forever.

At the shop where I worked, there was a small computer department. Three guys total, including the owner when things got busy. I asked about it more than once, but nothing was opening up. Those roles were locked in.

So I did something that has shown up more than once in my life.

I sent out four resumes.

No idea why it’s always four, but it is.

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One night around eight o’clock, I was sitting on the couch, half watching TV and practicing my guitar.

The phone rang. One of those old landline phones from before everyone carried a cell phone in their pocket.

I picked it up and heard a voice that sounded like some crusty old salesman. I was about ready to “clamp it” before he finished speaking.

Then he kept going.

He said his name was Ken. He owned one of the companies I had sent a resume to.

That call ended up changing everything.

Ken ran a company that sold and serviced printing presses. I got hired to demonstrate equipment, which was a good fit. I wasn’t stuck running a press all day, but I was still close enough to the work that I understood what I was looking at.

About a month in, Ken pulled me aside and asked how I liked the job. I told him I liked it. He said I seemed to have a good feel for the machines and asked if I wanted to go to school to learn how to repair them.

That was an easy decision.

Over the next year, I traveled around the country every other month for training. Week-long classes, sometimes two weeks. When I wasn’t in training, I was either demonstrating equipment for sales or working in the field.

Eventually, I covered most of Northern California as a service mechanic.

One thing I did not expect was how many mechanics had never actually run a press.

They were skilled. They understood systems and components. But they had not stood where the operator stood. They had not dealt with the day-to-day reality of running jobs under pressure.

If you step back and think about it, that is a strange setup. It is like having a car mechanic who has never driven a car. He can still fix it, but there is a layer of understanding that is missing.

Because I had been a pressman, I saw things differently. And more importantly, the operators I worked with could tell. That changed how they dealt with me. There was less resistance, more cooperation, and a level of trust that usually takes time to build.

That became important once I started noticing a pattern.

Every new press install followed a similar path.

The machine itself had strict requirements. Power, leveling, environment. Those were not optional. If they were not met, the warranty did not apply.

Then there were the recommended materials. Ink, paper, chemistry. These were not technically required, but they mattered more than most people realized.

Most owners ignored those recommendations.

They already had ink. They already had paper. They already had chemicals. It might not be what the manufacturer suggested, but it was sitting on a shelf and did not require another check to be written.

From their perspective, that made sense.

From mine, it created a predictable problem.

When it came time to test the machine, the issues would start showing up. The press would not behave the way it should. The operator would struggle to get consistent results. The output would look off, even if nothing was technically broken.

And once that happened, something more important than the machine started to break down.

Confidence.

The owner would start wondering if he made a mistake. The operator would begin second guessing every adjustment. People in the shop would start watching more closely, waiting to see what went wrong.

I saw enough of these situations to understand that this was not random.

It was consistent.

And it was preventable.

So I went to Ken and told him we needed to change how we handled installs.

The idea was simple. Every press we sold should come with a startup kit. The right ink, the right chemistry, proper paper, and test plates that we knew would produce strong results.

If we controlled the inputs, we could control the outcome.

Ken listened and said no.

Margins were tight. Adding cost to the deal was not something he wanted to do. That was not an unreasonable position. In most equipment businesses, the margin on the machine itself is often thinner than people assume. The real money tends to come later through service and repeat relationships.

So I approached it differently.

I asked him if I could try to build the kit without adding cost to the company.

He told me I could.

I started making calls.

The ink supplier came through quickly and sent more than I expected. The chemical supplier took some convincing but eventually agreed. The manufacturers sent demo plates, the same kind used at trade shows to show off what the machines could really do.

That left paper.

Paper was different.

Unlike ink or chemicals, paper is a commodity with tight margins. Giving it away is not something suppliers are eager to do.

After a number of calls that went nowhere, I found a supplier through one of our sales reps who was willing to sell it at cost. Not free, but manageable.

I went back to Ken with everything lined up and explained the situation.

Then I made one more offer.

I told him I would come in on weekends, off the clock, and cut the paper down to size myself so we would not have to pay for it prepped.

He looked at me for a moment, smiled slightly, and said, “You’ve got it. See you Monday.”

We started including those kits with every install.

The difference was immediate.

The first jobs ran cleaner. Operators got comfortable faster. Owners were no longer standing over the process waiting for something to go wrong.

The entire tone of the install changed.

Over the next two years, the company had its best stretch since opening.

That company had been around for nearly 50 years. This was not some short-term bump or coincidence.

When you remove predictable problems, results improve. That is not theory. It is cause and effect.

Looking back, that lesson had nothing to do with printing presses.

It was about understanding that outcomes are not random. They are shaped by the conditions that lead up to them.

Most people focus on what happens at the end because that is what they can see. They react after something goes wrong and try to fix it in real time.

Fewer people step back and ask a different question.

What conditions made that result inevitable?

That way of thinking has followed me into everything I have done since.

It is how I approach writing now. I would rather remove the friction, put the work in front of people, and let them decide what it is worth after they see it. Most people try to force the outcome first. I have always believed you earn it by shaping the conditions that lead up to it.

It also explains something else that people miss.

A lot of the arguments you see today are about results. Elections. Polling. Narratives. Who is winning and who is losing.

But very few people are focused on building the conditions that make those outcomes inevitable in the first place.

Education. Information. Repetition over time.

Those are the inputs.

And whoever controls those… usually ends up shaping everything that comes after.

Most people argue about results.

Very few build the conditions that produce them.

And if you are not building those conditions yourself, someone else will.

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