Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

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A Curious Mind's avatar
A Curious Mind
1d

Great telling of a real-life experience. Thank you! Reading it brough back thoughts of Robert Pirsig's "Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance". What stuck with me from the book was that impatience occurs when something takes longer (or costs more, or does not work as well) than we think it should. As a result, I have experienced countless situations where the outlook improved dramatically simply by "reframing" my perception of that situation.

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Mark In Houston's avatar
Mark In Houston
2d

Beautiful systems thinking in action Mr.Arnell.

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