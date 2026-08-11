Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jerry Fortinsky's avatar
Jerry Fortinsky
12hEdited

I suggest you target placing a version of your articles in mass market publications like The Atlantic or Politico or The Free Press. Or newspapers. That will grow your audience, expand your name recognition and in turn draw more eyeballs to your substack and more revenue to your business. Substack articles are much less effective, in my opinion, in bringing in new readers.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Arnell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture